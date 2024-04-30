States With Later Tax Filing Deadlines: Louisiana, Virginia and More

For most taxpayers in the United States, tax returns were due to the IRS by April 15, with an exception for those who filed a tax extension. However, some states and regions have later tax filing deadlines due to being declared natural disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), usually for heavy storms or tornadoes.

How do you know if you are getting extra time to submit your 2023 federal tax return? It depends on the state and county you live in and whether you were impacted by a natural disaster.

Which states have federal tax filing extensions because of natural disasters?

For most tax filers, tax returns were due on April 15. (Due to Patriot's Day and Emancipation Day, which fall on April 15 and April 16, respectively, Maine and Massachusetts had a tax filing deadline of Wednesday, April 17, 2024.)

Because of severe storms, flooding landslides and other disasters, the IRS has extended the federal tax filing deadlines for several other states with declared disaster areas by FEMA. Many tax filers in these states now have a tax deadline of Monday, June 17, 2024, to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Some locations have even further delays to their federal tax deadlines.

Alaska: Taxpayers in the Wrangell Cooperative Association of Alaska Tribal Nation who experienced storms, landslides and mudslides in November 2023 now have a tax deadline of July 15, 2024.

California: Residents and businesses in San Diego County who were impacted by the storms and flooding of Jan. 21, 2024, have a deadline of June 17, 2024.

Connecticut: Those parts of the state affected by severe storms, flooding and a potential dam breach that began on Jan. 10, 2024, also have a deadline of June 17, 2024.

Hawaii: Individuals and businesses impacted by the wildfires of Aug. 8, 2023, have until Aug. 7, 2024, to file federal taxes.



Maine: Parts of the state impacted by the severe storms and flooding that began on Dec. 17, 2023, have a tax deadline of June 17, 2024. Taxpayers affected by storms and flooding around Jan. 9, 2024, have a deadline of July 15, 2024.

Michigan: Taxpayers in parts of the state affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that began on Aug. 24, 2023, now have a tax deadline of June 17, 2024.

Rhode Island: Those parts of the state impacted by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that began on Sept. 10, 2023, have until June 17, 2024, to file federal taxes. Taxpayers affected by the storms and flooding of Dec. 17, 2023, have until July 15, 2024.

Tennessee: Taxpayers in parts of the state who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes that began on Dec. 9, 2023, have a federal tax deadline of June 17, 2024.

West Virginia: Finally, parts of the state impacted by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on Aug. 28, 2023, now have a federal tax deadline of June 17, 2024.

If you live in one of the affected areas with delayed tax deadlines, you can still request a tax extension. If you do, your new filing deadline will be Oct. 15, 2024, although any taxes you owe are due at the time of your initial tax deadline.

Important: If you plan to take a tax extension, the IRS recommends filing it by the standard April 15 deadline, even if your tax deadline has been extended. To file a tax extension after April 15 and before your extended tax deadline, you'll need to do it on paper, using Form 4868.

Which states have Tax Day deadlines later than the federal deadline?

Nine states have tax deadlines that are after the IRS deadline for federal taxes. (Note that Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming do not collect income taxes.)

Here are the state filing deadlines that differ from the federal deadline:

Delaware: April 30, 2024

Hawaii: April 22, 2024

Iowa: April 30, 2024

Louisiana: May 15, 2024

Maine: April 17, 2024, unless you live in a declared disaster area (see above)

Massachusetts: April 17, 2024

New Mexico: April 30, 2024, if filing electronically, otherwise April 15

Oklahoma: April 20, 2024, if filing electronically, otherwise April 15

Virginia: May 1, 2024

