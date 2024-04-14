Just 1 Day Left to File Your Income Taxes: Tax Day Deadline for 2024

If you've been waiting for the last minute to finish your income taxes, the time is now. You've got until the end of the day tomorrow to complete and submit your 2023 federal tax return (or file a free tax extension).

This year, the Tax Day deadline reverts to its standard spot of April 15, 2024. A few taxpayers will get a little extra time automatically due to natural disasters or state holidays, but the rest of us need to fire up our favorite tax software and get crunching.

Here are the important dates you need to know for this tax season. For more on taxes, here's how to set up an account on the IRS website and what to know about this year's child tax credit.

When can I file my 2023 tax return?

The 2024 tax season officially began on Jan. 29, 2024. That means the agency has been accepting and processing tax returns for more than ten weeks and has already issued more than 66 million refunds.

Employers are required to send employees their W-2 and 1099 income tax forms by the end of January. If you haven't received yours yet, double-check your mail and contact your company's HR or payroll department if you can't find your paper forms.

When is the deadline for filing a 2023 tax return with the IRS?

If you like to wait till the last second, the deadline to file federal tax returns for most taxpayers is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Taxpayers living in Maine or Massachusetts have until Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to file because of the Patriot's Day and Emancipation Day holidays, the IRS said.

If you live in a federally declared disaster area -- such as parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island this year -- you may have additional time to file. There are at least nine states in the US where certain residents have additional time to file their taxes.

If you're serving abroad in the military, you may also be granted additional time to file.

What's the deadline to file for a tax extension?

April 15 is also the deadline to file a tax extension with the IRS. Getting an extension doesn't change the payment deadline. It just gives you until October to complete the relevant paperwork. You still have to pay any estimate amount you owe by April 15 to avoid late penalties.

Some states have later tax return deadlines

What about deadlines for filing state taxes? Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming don't collect income taxes.

Of the 41 states that do, most adhere to the April 15 federal filing deadline. There are some exceptions, including Delaware, Iowa, Louisiana and Virginia.

In most cases, taxpayers can request an automatic filing extension for their state, but they still have to make any outstanding payments by the original deadline.

Check with your state Department of Revenue for the most up-to-date information.

When can I expect my refund?



The IRS says taxpayers who file electronically and are due a refund can expect their refund within 21 days -- if they choose direct deposit and there are no issues with their return. A paper check sent through the mail will take longer -- about 4 to 6 weeks.

For more on taxes, learn which tax-prep software is the best and get up to speed on tax breaks for homeowners.