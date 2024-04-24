IRS Phone Number: Get All Your Tax Questions Answered

Tax Day has come and gone, and if you're one of the millions of people who filed a tax extension, you may be having issues getting your tax return filed. If so, you might be thinking about turning to the IRS for help. However, the IRS recommends trying to find your answers online before calling, as you could experience long wait times.

Raphael Tulino, an IRS representative, underlined the importance of finding answers through online resources: "It's IRS.gov, IRS.gov and IRS.gov first before you call."

The IRS has roughly 600 local offices around the country as well as staffing a toll-free hotline. You may be able to answer some of your tax questions with online resources, too: The IRS has a tool called the Interactive Tax Assistant that walks you through various inquiries to help you determine whether your income is taxable, whom you can claim as a dependent and what your filing status is.

If you want to track the status of your tax refund, you can do so by visiting the IRS's Get Refund Status tool. Lastly, be sure to create your own online IRS account -- you can also use that account to get info about your prior year's tax return.

If you've exhausted all the online options and still haven't solved your problem, we'll tell you how to contact the IRS by phone or make an appointment in person at a local office. For more tax info, here are all the tax credits and deductions you can get for your home in 2024.

Call this IRS phone number to ask about tax refunds and more

Before you make a call to the IRS, note that the call volumes are high and you may have to wait a long time to speak with a representative.

To get started, call 800-829-1040 to reach the tax agency about an issue you're having with your taxes. Make sure you have the following information on hand to verify your identification.

Your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number

Your birthdate

Filing status: single, head of household, married filing joint or married filing separate

Got a specific tax question? There's a hotline for that

Streamline your call to the IRS by calling one of the many IRS phone numbers that address a specific question or topic.

IRS numbers to call Purpose Number Scheduling an appointment with the IRS 844-545-5640 Locating free tax clinic near you 800-906-9887 Taxpayer Advocate Service 877-777-4778 Interpretation services for Spanish speakers 800-829-1040 Interpretation services for other languages 833-553-9895 Deaf or hard of hearing assistance 800-829-4059 IRS Disaster Hotline 866-562-5227 Requesting IRS to mail paper tax forms 800-829-3676 Ordering a tax transcript 800-908-9946 Checking status of a tax refund 800-829-1954 Self-employed taxpayer assistance 800-829-4933 Reporting phishing or tax scams 800-366-4484 Estate and gift tax law questions 800-829-1040 Victims of identity theft assistance 800-908-4490 Checking status of amended tax return 866-464-2050

Complex tax topics the IRS won't discuss on the phone

There are a few topics the IRS does not discuss on the phone. The list of complex tax topics includes:

Business, sale and depreciation

Capital gains and losses

Commuting

Corporations, exempt organizations and partnerships

Education

Health care

International

Rentals and residential

Trusts

Specific forms

It might be in your best interest to make an in-person appointment with a representative instead of searching online for your answer to one of these topics.

How to set up an in-person appointment with an IRS representative

The IRS has many offices across the US, and if there's one near you, you can make an appointment to speak with someone in person. Here's how to schedule a meeting.

1. Head to the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Tool page and enter your ZIP code. Tap Search.

2. Choose the location nearest to you and select Make Appointment.

3. Call the appointment phone number for the office you want to visit.

4. When you go to your local branch, make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID and your ITIN or Social Security number.