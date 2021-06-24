Estimated taxes: What are they, why you need to pay them and how to do it

Angela Lang/CNET

If you receive a regular salary from a company in the US, it's likely that your employer withholds income tax from every paycheck. But if you're among the millions of small business owners, gig workers and self-employed taxpayers, there is no automatic mechanism for withholding your tax payments throughout the year.

Although the process is a bit more manual, the IRS does have a process to help you avoid having to pay off one huge bill on tax day. Here's everything you need to know about estimated taxes.

What are estimated taxes?

If you earn or receive income that isn't subject to federal withholding taxes throughout the year -- side hustle earnings or income from a rental property, for example -- you'll pay as you go with estimated taxes. Estimated tax is a quarterly payment based on your income for the period. Essentially, estimated tax allows you to prepay a portion of your income tax every few months to avoid paying a lump sum on Tax Day.

Who has to pay estimated taxes?

If you filled out the IRS W-4 form, which provides directions for your employer about how much to withhold from each paycheck, you might not need to pay estimated taxes. If you aren't a W-4 salaried employee, however, you probably need to keep estimated tax payments on your radar. According to the IRS, you must pay estimated taxes if you expect to earn at least $1,000 in 2021 and your employment type falls into one of these categories:

Independent contractor or freelancer

Sole proprietor

Partner

S corporation shareholder

There are other sources of income that fall under the estimated tax umbrella, including:

Dividends and interest earned from investment sales

Royalties for past work

Landlord rental income

Alimony

Unemployment benefits

Retirement benefits

Social Security benefits, if you have other sources of income

Prizes and awards

You may also need to pay estimated tax as a full-time employee if your employer isn't withholding enough from your salary. To update your W-4 with the correct withholding amount, use the IRS Tax WIthholding Estimator tool, complete a new W-4, Employee's Withholding Allowance Certificate form and submit it to your employer.

When are estimated taxes due?

Estimated taxes are paid quarterly, usually on the 15th day of April, June, September and January of the following year. One notable exception is when the 15th falls on a legal holiday or a weekend. In those cases, your must file your return by the next workday. The deadlines for 2021 estimated taxes are in the table below.

Estimated tax deadlines EARNING PERIOD TAXES DUE Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020 Jan. 15, 2021 Jan. 1 – March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021 April 1 – May 31, 2021 June 15, 2021 June 1 – Aug. 31, 2021 Sept. 15, 2021 Sept. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021 Jan. 18, 2022

What are the penalties if I don't pay my estimated taxes?

It's a good idea to post a calendar reminder as the quarterly deadline approaches to avoid paying a late penalty. You may also owe a penalty if:

Your payment was for less than 90% of the tax amount owed

In some cases, you overpaid

If you want to delve further into estimated tax penalties and conditions of waiver, see the instructions in IRS form 2210.

Can I avoid paying estimated taxes?

Probably not without incurring those penalties. Some classes of workers -- particularly those whose income is exceptionally modest, inconsistent or seasonal -- are exempt from having to make quarterly payments to Uncle Sam, however:

If your net earnings were $400 or less for the quarter, you don't have to pay estimated taxes -- but you still have to file a tax return even if no taxes are due.

If you were a US citizen or resident alien for all of 2020, your total tax was zero and you didn't have to file an income tax return

If you are a farmer or fisherman and at least two-thirds of your gross income is from farming or fishing, the first three pay periods don't apply to you. Your only payment due date for 2021 estimated taxes is Jan. 18, 2022.

If your income fluctuates drastically throughout the year (if you run a seasonal business, for instance), you may be able to lower or eliminate your estimated tax payments with an annualized income installment method. Refer to the IRS's 2-7 worksheet to see if you qualify.

How do you pay estimated taxes?

When filing your estimated taxes, use the 1040-ES IRS tax form or the 1120-W form if you're filing as a corporation. You can fill out the form manually with the help of the included worksheets, or you can rely on your favorite tax software or tax adviser to walk you through the process and get the job done. Visit the IRS website to see a complete list of accepted payment methods and options, including installment plans.

Do I also have to pay estimated state taxes?

It depends. If you live in one of the few US states with no income tax, your responsibility ends at the estimated federal taxes we've discussed until now. However, if your state does levy income taxes, you will make estimated tax payments using the same deadlines for federal taxes. Visit your state's department of revenue website or consult your tax adviser or tax software service for more personalized information.