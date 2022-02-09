Child tax credit: Will you have to pay any money back to the IRS? Check here

Sarah Tew/CNET

Six child tax credit payments went out to millions of families in 2021. However, while most were eligible to receive that money, there are some who didn't qualify for a few reasons. The enhanced child tax credit program allowed parents to get up to $300 per child, per month between July and December. But if you weren't eligible and received those payments, you might have to pay back a portion to the IRS when you file your taxes. You can use the IRS Eligibility Assistant Tool to check by answering a few questions.

If you decided to opt out of the payments last year, you'll get the total amount with your tax refund. You can use CNET's child tax credit calculator to get an estimated total if you haven't already. You might've also received a letter from the IRS detailing how much you're eligible to get this year.

The IRS online tool is the best way to check your eligibility online without the hassle of calling the IRS. You'll need some personal information and an account with the IRS which will require a bit of time to set up using ID.me. We've updated this story recently.

What qualifies me for enhanced child tax credit money?

Parents may qualify for the full child tax credit if they meet one of the following rules outlined by the IRS.

$150,000 or less in total earned income if married and filing jointly

$112,500 or less in earned income if filing as head of household

$75,000 or less in earned income if filing single

If parents meet these income requirements, each dependent under 6 may get parents up to $3,600 total. Children ages 6 to 17 may yield up to $3,000 each. Parents of dependents ages 18-24 will get up to $500 when they file their taxes.

If you make more than the income requirements, you may still get advance child tax credit payments, but less than the maximum amount. The IRS subtracted $50 from each advance check for every $1,000 earned above the income limit. So if you made $85,000 as a single-filer, you would've been eligible for up to $200 per month, depending on your child's age.

There are a few other eligibility requirements for dependents to keep in mind:

Must be a US citizen

Must be younger than 17 before the last day of the tax year

Must be claimed on the parent's tax return

How do I check my child tax credit eligibility online?

Before you begin, make sure you've got a copy of your 2020 tax return, or your 2019 tax return if you still haven't filed your 2020 tax return. If you don't have a tax return on hand, you can use your filing status and the number of children you claimed, along with an estimate of your total income for 2020.

You can use the IRS Eligibility Assistant tool to answer a few quick questions. Once you've figured out what your income was for 2020 or 2019, you can check your eligibility. Here's how.

1. Go to the Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant tool page on the IRS website.

2. Tap or click Check Your Eligibility.

3. You'll then need to answer a few questions about yourself and your taxes. For instance, the form will ask if you claimed the child tax credit on a previous tax return.

4. You may need to provide additional information, depending on how you answered the questions. Here's where you fill in your filing status, adjusted gross income and the number of children you claimed on your tax return (along with their ages).

5. After you hit Next, the tool will let you know whether you qualify based on the answers you provided. It'll tell you the amount each kid under 6 qualifies you for, and how much each kid 6 and older qualifies you for. It'll also show you the income phaseout details.

6. From here, tap or click Manage your advance child tax credit payments, which will take you to the child tax credit portal.

Keep in mind that the Eligibility Assistant tool and Child Tax Credit Update Portal do not tell you how much you are eligible for. The tool also doesn't tell you:

The personalized total you'll get from the child tax credit payment. It leaves it up to you to do the math.

How much the payments will be reduced if your income exceeds the limit.

Only one parent can claim the money for any given child in a shared custody situation



What if parents don't qualify for child tax credit checks?



If you're unsure of whether or not you qualify based on the requirements, confirm with the Eligibility Assistant tool and update your information using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal or wait to update the IRS when you file your tax return.

Can new parents get child tax credit money?

If you adopted or had a baby sometime in 2021, you'll need to update the IRS with that information when you file your taxes. When the agency has your updated details on file, you'll be eligible for the money. For instance, if your baby was born Dec. 20, you can claim the money you didn't get from July through December when you file your taxes. If you had a newborn in January 2022, you won't be eligible for the larger sum of money that was approved in the American Rescue Plan, but you could be eligible for the original amount.