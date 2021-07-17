Child tax credit issues already? What to know about payment problems and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Thursday, the first advance monthly installment of the child tax credit program started going out to nearly 35 million eligible families, with the majority of payments sent through direct deposit. Households expecting a paper check should get their credit money in the mail soon. However, this round of payments has already hit a few bumps, and some parents are reporting issues and confusion with the program.

After the initial July 15 payment, the second is scheduled for Aug. 13 -- you can check that you got the right payment amount based on your income and number of dependents. By using the IRS portals, you still have time to fix any errors that could be holding up your money. Also, it's not too late to unenroll from the monthly checks if you're worried about an overpayment that might have you owing money to the IRS next year.

We'll help answer some of your questions about the child tax credit below. In the meantime, the IRS has tried to make it easier for parents to check on the status of their payments. If you want to use the Update Portal to manage your payments, you may need to create an ID.me account if you haven't already. We'll update this story regularly.

I'm eligible for the child tax credit. Why didn't I receive a payment yet?

If you qualify for the enhanced credit but haven't received your payment, it could be for a number of reasons. Did you file a tax return in 2019 or 2020? If not, the IRS may not have the most updated information -- especially if you had a child during that time. You can use the IRS nonfiler portal to register for future payments.

If you did file your taxes, check the Update Portal to see if your payment is coming by mail. If so, give it several days as it could take a bit longer to arrive. If you have direct deposit set up, make sure all the information is accurate. Note that if you didn't set up your banking details before June 28, you should expect to get a paper check for the July payment.

If everything looks correct but you still didn't get a payment, you may need to file a payment trace with the IRS. To do that, you'll need to complete Form 3911 and mail it to the IRS. Only do this if it's been five days since the scheduled deposit date or four weeks since the payment was mailed by check.

The portal says I'm not eligible, but I got a payment. What now?

With the IRS sending out millions of child tax credit payments, along with keeping up with income tax refunds and unemployment tax refunds, it's certainly possible the agency could have made a mistake. For instance, some people who weren't qualified for the stimulus checks still received a payment.

If you're absolutely positive you're not eligible for the enhanced child tax credit payments, but you got a payment anyways, you'll need to return that money to the IRS. Start by using the IRS Update Portal to unenroll from any future payments -- the deadline to opt out of the next payment is Aug. 2. This will help prevent you from having to pay back more money when you file your taxes in 2022.

On the other hand, some members of a Reddit forum are reporting that despite the child tax credit portal showing they aren't eligible, they do meet the requirements and did receive their first payment. We've contacted the IRS for more details on this situation.

How can I tell if a bank deposit is for the child tax credit?



Aside from the IRS portal showing your payment was issued, you can check your bank account for the deposit. Accroding to teh White House website, transactions will contain the company name "IRS TREAS 310" with a description of "CHILDCTC" and an amount for up to $300 per kid. Don't get this deposit confused with those for stimulus checks, which show up as "TAXEIP3" when deposited. Also, if you're waiting on a tax refund, it'll show up as "TAX REF."

Will I have to pay child tax credit money back at any point?

It depends. If you're eligible for the full amount of child tax credit money, you won't have to pay it back. However, if you don't qualify for the full amount because of a change in your income or number of dependents but receive the full amount anyway, you may need to pay that extra money back.

The IRS is using what it calls "payment protection" so if you do receive an overpayment but fall below a set income level, you don't have to pay back an overpayment. Above that income level, you will have to pay back some or all of the extra money. Here's more on the income levels and how the payment protection works.

Will these enhanced child tax credit payments continue past next year?

As of right now, the enhanced payments for this tax year. That means after you get your final payment with your tax refund in 2022, the child tax credit will revert back to its original amount. However, it's possible President Joe Biden and Congress could come to an agreement to extend the payments in 2025 -- or make the changes permanent. This week, Biden said he is urging Congress to do that: "I say to my colleagues in Congress: This tax cut for working families is something we should extend, not end, next year."

While no decision has been made yet, we'll keep you updated on the outcome.

