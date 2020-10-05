Stimulus package: How the new Heroes Act compares to the CARES Act from March

Angela Lang/CNET

On Oct. 1, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to approve the revised Heroes Act 2.0 stimulus bill, much as it did the first Heroes Act in May. What does that mean for you, and for the possibility of another round of stimulus checks?

The first thing to know is that the revised Heroes Act is not law. But it does shine a light on the direction that stimulus check negotiations -- which are still ongoing, despite this bill and President Donald Trump's hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 -- are headed.

The new coronavirus economic relief legislation keeps many of the benefits of the original Heroes Act, including a second stimulus check of up to $1,200 for qualified Americans and a continuation of the $600 unemployment enhancement. It reduces some of the previously proposed allocations, however, for other provisions such as the paycheck protection program and employee tax credit. (See the breakdown below.)

Most analysts see the vote as largely symbolic with little chance of becoming law, but both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are continuing talks on a possible compromise. With the White House leaning toward a $1.6 trillion stimulus deal and Senate Republicans flinching at anything above the $1 trillion proposed in its most recent "skinny" bill (PDF), the House's $2.2 trillion plan will likely have trouble garnering bipartisan support as it stands.

If nothing else, however, the House's new proposal does seem to represent a step closer to compromise as the window for a possible stimulus deal narrows. With the Senate paused until Oct. 19 after three senators tested positive for COVID-19, negotiators must act quickly to iron out an agreement and recall both the House and Senate for votes before the Nov. 3 general election.

Negotiators must agree on the cost of a final package, and that figure will determine where aid is directed (and how much each project might get). Here we dig into the key aspects of each proposal, showing how they're similar, and exploring the differences that keep them from moving forward. This story updates often.