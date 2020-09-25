Stimulus package debate: A new bill is finally on the table. Here's what might be in it

Sarah Tew/CNET

After months of stalled talks, negotiations on another coronavirus stimulus relief package picked up again this week. On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they agreed to restart formal talks on a stimulus bill and the second direct payment that could come with it.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is reportedly preparing a new economic support bill that will include a second stimulus check of up to $1,200 for qualifying Americans, unemployment benefits, rental assistance, small business loans, airline aid, and funds for USPS and election security. The $2.4 trillion bill could get a vote in the House by Oct. 2, The Hill reported. It's more narrow than the original Democratic-backed Heroes Act, which had a $3.4 trillion price tag.

The final version of the new bill is not yet available. But Rep. Richard Neal, head of the Ways and Means Committee, is leading the charge, and told The Hill that the committee would "revisit" much of the previous legislation drafted while writing this one.

"The contours are all there; I think it's about timeframe and all of that," Neal said Thursday, according to The Hill.

Read on to learn the proposed benefits a new stimulus package could contain if it becomes law before or after the Nov. 3 election. For more information, read up on the six top things to know about stimulus checks. We update this story regularly.

As much as $1,200 per American in a second stimulus check

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have agreed on the need for a second direct payment of up to $1,200 per eligible American adult and $500 for dependents (find out who counts as a dependent, and how old you have to be to qualify for a check of your own).

The proposed new House bill is likely to include the same provisions for stimulus checks as the March CARES Act did, but may expand who counts as a dependent. We won't know for sure until we see a draft.

Funding for airlines to prevent layoffs

Payroll protections included in the CARES Act will expire on Oct. 1, and airlines are threatening to lay off thousands of workers after that point. The new House bill is said to include funding for airlines to prevent mass layoffs.

Enhanced unemployment pay for millions of job hunters

A stop-gap measure for the federal government to fund $300 a week in enhanced unemployment pay only lasts six weeks and is already ending in some states.

A major point of contention in the debate, Democrats want a new bill to provide $600 per week on top of states' benefit just like the CARES Act did in March. Republicans want to slim the figure to $300. The Problem Solvers proposal puts the figure at $450 for eight weeks, with an increase afterward. The new House bill is said to include unemployment benefits, but we don't yet know how much.

Payroll Protection Program to aid small businesses

Intended to help you retain your job, the Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans to small businesses as an incentive to keep employees on the payroll -- people who might have otherwise have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Employee tax credits to help businesses keep staff



A program administered by the IRS already exists designed to give employers a tax break for keeping employees on the payroll, through the end of 2020. A new bill could extend or enhance the program into 2021.

Extended eviction ban and potential rental assistance



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an obscure health law to suspend evictions through Dec. 13, as long as renters complete the necessary paperwork.

Without eviction protections, it's been estimated that up to 40 million people across 17 million households could lose their homes if the economy doesn't recover before the latest protections lapse. The new House bill is expected to contain some kind of rental assistance.

Protection for businesses from certain coronavirus lawsuits



Liability protection is high on the agenda for Republican lawmakers. Introduced in the Republicans' HEALS Act proposal, the measure would place a limit on lawsuits levied against employers, schools and health care providers in relation to coronavirus exposure, with exceptions made for gross negligence. We don't know if the new House bill will include liability protections.

Funding to help the USPS handle election season



Both Democrats and Republicans have advanced bills with an eye to help fund a US Postal Service in crisis ahead of an election in which up to 80 million people are expected to vote by mail. The House of Representatives' USPS bill passed but hasn't been picked up by the Senate. The Senate's "skinny" bill didn't clear its chamber. The new House bill is expected to include funding for the USPS, but we don't yet know how much.

Money to improve election security

The pandemic is expected to create a surge of mail-in ballots during the Nov. 3 US presidential election, and many have expressed concerns over how the USPS will handle this. The government hasn't seen evidence of a coordinated effort to commit mail-in voting fraud. But the new House bill will reportedly including funding to ensure election security.

Money for schools to fight the coronavirus on campus



Funding to pay for hygiene protocols, testing and other accommodations during the coronavirus pandemic are top priorities on both sides of the aisle to help mitigate the virus' spread among students and faculty. We don't know if the upcoming new bill from the House will include money specifically for schools, but it was reported that it would include funds for cities and states.

As some schools opened through August, data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows a 15% increase in cases among children in the previous two weeks, from Sept. 3 to Sept. 17.