Stimulus direct deposit deadline has passed. What that now means for your IRS check

As of Wednesday, May 13, the IRS said you can no longer use its Get My Payment tool to set up direct deposit for your bank account to receive your check electronically. If you submitted your banking info for your 2020 economic impact payment to the IRS before the deadline, it's expected you should receive your stimulus payment through direct deposit.

But as of Thursday morning, the Get My Payment portal still says you can provide your bank account information. We've asked the IRS for clarification. So what happens now?

You'll get your stimulus check through the mail

Missing the IRS deadline for setting up direct deposit doesn't bar you from getting the government's stimulus check payment of up to $1,200 per person, as long as you're eligible to receive it.

The benefit of setting up direct deposit was to get you your money faster through electronic transfer into your bank account than through the US Postal Service. Now, you'll need to look for a paper check to arrive in the mail if the IRS didn't already have your banking information. After Wednesday, the IRS said it intends to step up the number of paper checks it sends, and those should begin arriving through late May and into June, the revenue service said. We've reached out to the IRS for clarification.

How can I find out when I'll get my stimulus check?

There are two ways to do this. You can still use the Get My Payment portal to check the status of your payment and see a projected deposit date. See below for more details.

Another way to check is through a free US Postal Service program that can notify you when it's on the way.

Will there be a second round of stimulus checks?

While many US residents are still waiting for their first payments, House Democrats on Tuesday proposed legislation for additional economic relief, including a second coronavirus relief check for up to $1,200 per person and up to $6,000 per family. Here's what we know about the possibility of a second round of payments.

You can still check track the status of your check through Get My Payment

The IRS updates its information once a day, usually overnight, it said, so you don't need to constantly check the site for an update on your payment schedule. Note that some people are still having problems tracking their payments.

To get started with Get My Payment portal, you may need your 2019 tax return if you've filed, as well as your 2018 return. If you get an error message, see the next section.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to check the status for your economic impact payment.

2. On the next page about authorized use tap OK.

3. On the Get My Payment page, enter your Social Security number (SSN) or individual tax ID (ITIN), your date of birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code.

If the IRS has your direct deposit information, you'll see a page giving you the status of your payment. If it doesn't and you are eligible for a check but the IRS doesn't have your banking information, you'll receive a estimate of when your check will be mailed. Note that some CNET readers report the portal notifying them their checks have been mailed, but they've not yet received them.

What happens if I get an error message or the IRS doesn't tell me my payment status?

If the screen flashes "status unknown," "please try again later" or another message whose meaning is unclear, here is a list of possible explanations to help you puzzle out your specific situation. The IRS has not commented, but did say it fixed some earlier complaints to make the tool easier to use.

While you're waiting for your check to arrive in the mail, here's how to avoid being scammed. And after you receive it, here are some ideas for how to spend your stimulus check. If you're still struggling after getting the check, here's how to get financial help to pay your bills.