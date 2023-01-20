Stamp Prices Are Going Up This Week. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

What's happening The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up on Jan. 22. Why it matters The rate hike is due partly to the US Postal Service's massive debt: The agency has an annual budget deficit of $10 billion.

The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps on Sunday, with a first-class stamp going from 60 cents to 63 cents.

Prices for international mail and metered letters are also rising, as are fees for post office boxes, money orders and other special services.



Stamps just rose to 60 cents from 58 cents in July 2022. The National Postal Policy Council, a trade association for corporations that use stamped mail, called the back-to-back increases "unwelcome burdens."

But the UPSP says the new rates are still "competitive."



"Prices of the US Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world," the agency," the agency said in a statement in October.



Each year, the post office is plagued by a budget shortfall of nearly $10 billion.

Here's what you need to know about stamp prices, including what the new rates are and what you can do to delay paying more.



Read On: What's the Cheapest Way to Ship: UPS, FedEx or USPS?

How much is the price of stamps going up?

With the Postal Regulatory Commission approving the price hike in November, the cost of first-class mail will go up about 4.2% on average.



First-class stamps will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents, while international letters and postcards will jump from $1.40 to $1.45.

Product Current Price Planned 2023 Price Letters (1 oz.) 60 cents 63 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 57 cents 60 cents Domestic Postcards 44 cents 48 cents International Postcards $1.40 $1.45 International Letter (1 oz.) $1.40 $1.45

How can I save money on stamps before the price hike?



Forever stamps are always valid, regardless of when you purchased them or the price you paid. So buying Forever stamps in bulk before Jan. 22, 2023, means you'll avoid the price increase for as long as your supply holds.

You can buy stamps at online retailers like Amazon or directly at the US Postal Service website.

Are shipping rates increasing, too?

The US Postal Service is increasing the cost of sending packages via Priority Mail by about 5.5% on Jan. 22. Priority Mail Express will get 6.6% more expensive, First Class Package Service will get bumped up by 7.8% and Priority Mail commercial rates will increase by about 3.6%.

The new rates are still "well below the rate of inflation," the USPS said in a statement.

There is no price increase for Parcel Select Ground or USPS Connect Local, which allows businesses to offer same-day and next-day delivery for local customers.

More detailed pricing can be found on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website.

Domestic Priority Mail Flat Rate changes Product Current New Small flat-rate box $10.40 $10.20 Medium flat-rate box $17.05 $17.10 Large flat-rate box $22.45 $22.80 APO/FPO large flat-rate box $20.95 $21.20 Regular flat-rate envelope $9.90 $9.65 Legal flat-rate envelope $10.20 $9.95 Padded flat-rate envelope $10.60 $10.40

Will the post office raise prices again?

It's definitely possible. The rate hikes are part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year Delivering for America plan, intended to chip away at the USPS' mammoth debt. The agency had $188 billion in debts and unfunded liabilities at the end of fiscal year 2020, the Government Accountability Office reported, mostly from underfunding of workers' pensions and retiree health care benefits.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, relying on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

DeJoy's plans include increasing postage rates, lengthening delivery times and reducing post office hours. In October 2021, the USPS started lengthening delivery times for about a third of its volume, meaning that letters, parcels and magazines that took two or three days can now take up to five to arrive.

The nonprofit NPCC urged the Postal Regulatory Commission to consider whether it could discourage the Postal Service from filing multiple rate changes in a twelve-month period. The Commission countered that "nothing in the statute or regulations dictates the frequency of price adjustments or the timing of when they are to occur."



It encouraged the USPS to set a schedule for price adjustments "that minimizes costs and disruptions."