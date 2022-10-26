Next year, Social Security will see its largest increase in more than 40 years, with benefits going up 8.7% for 2023 -- the equivalent of about $146 more a month on average for most retirees, according to the nonprofit AARP.

Social Security provides nearly all income for nearly a quarter of retirees, according to AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins.

"The guaranteed benefits provided by Social Security, including the annual [Cost of Living Adjustment], are more crucial than ever as high inflation remains a problem for older Americans," Jenkins said in a statement.



The increase is calculated by year-over-year changes in inflation in the third quarter -- in this case, changes between July-September 2021 and July-September 2022.

When will the 2023 increase appear in my Social Security check?

The COLA goes into effect with December 2022 benefits, which appear in checks sent out in January 2023.

Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date. So if you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month, or Jan. 11, 2023.



If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which starts with Jan. 25 in 2023.

When will I know what my Social Security benefits are for 2023?

Beneficiaries should receive letters through the month of December detailing their specific benefit rate for the new year. If you miss this letter, you can still verify your increase online via the My Social Security website.

How does this year's COLA compare to previous increases?

Since 1975, Social Security benefits have been adjusted automatically every year based on increases in the cost of living. Previously, lawmakers would have to vote for increases, meaning years could go by before retirees saw a bump in their checks.



The 8.7% increase announced for 2023 is the largest since 1981, when it was 11.2%.



The biggest increase ever, 14.3%, was in 1980, when the US was in the middle of a deep recession. In fact, all the highest COLA were in the late 1970s and early 1980s.





Year COLA 1979 9.9 1980 14.3 1981 11.2



In 2009, 2010 and 2015, there was no COLA due to stagnant inflation during and after the Great Recession of 2008.

Is the 2023 COLA enough to help seniors make ends meet?

While the 8.7% increase does reflect a 41-year high, the 2022 COLA was 5.9% and inflation peaked at 9.1% in June.

"The 5.9% COLA received this year has fallen short on average by 50%," the nonprofit Senior Citizen League said in a statement. "Without a COLA that adequately keeps pace with inflation, Social Security benefits purchase less over time, and that can create hardships -- especially as older Americans live longer lives in retirement."



Some experts claim the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, which is used to calculate the annual COLA, isn't an accurate bellwether for seniors' economic needs.



A bill sponsored by Rep. John Larson, a Democrat of Connecticut, would change how the COLA is calculated, linking it to the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly, which puts greater emphasis on the cost of food, housing, medical care and other goods and services that impact older Americans more.

Larson's bill would also set a new minimum benefit of 25% above the poverty line, eliminate the current five-month waiting period to receive payments and provide caregiver credits to people who leave the workforce to care for children or other dependents.



For more on Social Security, learn when checks go out, how to access your payments online and how benefits are calculated.