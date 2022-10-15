Everything Need to Know About Social Security's Big Benefit Hike for 2023

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security checks next year will be 8.7%, the Social Security Administration reported Thursday, reflecting ongoing inflation in the US.



It's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit 11.2%, and a considerable boost above this year's not-unimpressive 5.9% COLA. In fact, the annual adjustment has risen above 7% only five times since 1975, when it was introduced.



"A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in an earlier statement.

The COLA is tied to the Consumer Price Index, which charts year-over-year price fluctuations for goods and services in the third quarter. The CPI dipped to 8.5% in July and was down to 8.3% in August. On Thursday, the US Department of Labor Statistics announced the CPI for September was 8.2%,

What is the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)?

Since 1975, Social Security benefits have been adjusted automatically each year, based on fluctuations in inflation, as determined by the Consumer Price Index For Urban Wage Earners And Clerical Workers. The Social Security Administration compares the average CPI-W in the three months of the third quarter of the current year to the same timeframe in the year prior.



"The COLA increase is a valuable feature that keeps retirees from truly being tied to a 'fixed income' when managing expenses," Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab, told CNET.



How much will Social Security benefits increase in 2023?

LPETTET/Getty Images

The Social Security Administration has set the 2023 COLA at 8.7%, reflecting an additional $146 a month in the average check, or $1,827 more for the year, according to AARP.

Predictions fluctuated greatly in the past few months: In June, the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated benefits would increase as much as 10.8%, or almost $180 extra on average.

The following month, Marc Goldwein, the organization's senior policy director, predicted that if inflation remained on its then-current trajectory, the increase would be 11.4%, the highest ever.

But, by August, Richard Johnson, director of the retirement policy program at the Urban Institute, told AARP that "somewhere in the 9% range is probably a reasonable guess."

A 9% cost-of-living adjustment would add about $150 to the average Social Security check, or an additional $1,800 a year.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a $140 a month increase on Wednesday, equal to about 8.5% for the average senior receiving benefits.

When will I know what my Social Security benefits are for 2023?

Beneficiaries should receive letters in December detailing their specific benefit rate for next year. If you miss this letter, you can still verify your increase via the My Social Security website.

When will I see the increase in my Social Security checks?

The COLA goes into effect with December benefits, which appear in checks received in January 2023.



Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date. So if you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which, in 2023, is Jan. 25.