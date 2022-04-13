Social Security Card Replacement: How to Get a New One

Douglas Sacha/GettyImages

It's not often you need to show your physical Social Security card. If you have the nine digits of your Social Security number memorized, you rarely need to pull out your card from its hiding spot. But in some cases, it may be necessary to show it -- like when you're getting a new driver's license in some states, or if you're starting a new job.

But what happens if you've misplaced it or you've recently changed your name? Don't worry, you can get a replacement. But how you do it depends on why you need a new one.

We'll explain what you need to get a new Social Security card, and how to do it based on whether you need a new one with updated information or just a replacement without any changes. For more, here's when it's OK to give out your Social Security number.

The Social Security Administration gives you three ways to request a new Social Security card

You have several ways to request a new card: in person, online or through the mail. If you meet the requirements, doing it online may be the easiest way, but if you need to request a new card through the mail, the administration said to not send original primary documents that you should keep in your possession, such as your driver's license, your passport or your immigration documents.

Also, documents must be originals or copies certified by the agency that issued them. The administration won't accept photocopies or notarized copies.

If you're getting a new card in person or sending your documents by mail, make sure to also fill out Form SS-5 (PDF).

Which documents do I need to have to get a new Social Security card?

Whichever way you go -- online, in person at a Social Security office or through the mail -- you'll need documents to prove your citizenship, age and identity.

Proof of US citizenship: This can be your birth certificate or a US passport. This documentation is only required if you haven't already established citizenship with the Social Security Administration.

Proof of age: A birth certificate is best, but if you don't have one, the Social Security Administration may accept a religious record made before you turned 5 years old, a US hospital record of your birth or a US passport.

Form of identification: This can include your US driver's license, US passport or a state-issued non-driver ID card.

If you don't have any of these documents, the Social Security Administration may accept one of the following:

Employee identification card

School identification card

Health insurance card (but not a Medicare card)

US military ID card

How to request a new Social Security card without changes

The easiest way is to request a new card online, especially if you don't live near a Social Security office.

You'll need to create a My Social Security account to get started. Once you're signed in, you should see a link that says Replace your Social Security Card at the top.

After you click the link, you'll be asked a series of questions to determine if you're eligible to request a replacement card online. Finally, you'll need to verify your identity by answering several other questions, and then you'll electronically sign your name before submitting your request.

Here's who isn't eligible to request a card online:

Those who live in Alaska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma or West Virginia.

Those requesting a name change -- or any other change -- to their card.

Those with a driver's license or ID card issued by a US territory, such as American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

If you want to request a new card in person, here's where you can find a local office to schedule an appointment. And if you'd rather mail in your request, here's how to find the mailing address for your nearest office.

You'll need to complete and send in this form, whether you're visiting an office in person or mailing in your request.

How to get a replacement Social Security card if you've changed your name or other information

If you've legally changed your name for any reason -- for instance, marriage, divorce or court order -- you'll need to let Social Security know so you can get a corrected card. You can either take the required documents to a nearby Social Security office or mail them in. You can't request a new card with changes online.

As with requesting a new card with no changes, you'll need to show proof of US citizenship, proof of your legal name change and a form of identification.

When you get your new card, it'll have your same Social Security number with your new name.

How long will it take to receive your new Social Security card?

The Social Security Administration says it will take roughly seven to 10 business days to receive your new Social Security card if you applied online or in person. For those who submitted their request via mail, it could take between two and four weeks for the administration to process and return your documents.