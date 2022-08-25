Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has agreed to a $35 million class action settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleges the company violated Illinois' biometric privacy law.

In court filings this month, the plaintiffs -- all Illinois residents who used Snapchat -- said the company didn't take the steps mandated by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) to protect their biometric information, notably asking for written consent before collecting and storing it and indicating how and when the information would be destroyed.

Snap is not the first social media company to run afoul of the Illinois law: In 2020, Facebook agreed to a $550 million settlement after being sued by Illinois residents for collecting facial recognition data to tag photos without complying with BIPA. In June, Google agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class action suit claiming the facial recognition program in Google Photos violated the regulation.



Just this week, a judge granted final approval for a $92 million settlement with TikTok over accusations it breached the state law.

The $35 million Snap payout has been provisionally accepted but a final approval hearing is set for Nov. 17, 2022.

Here's what you need to know about the Snapchat biometric privacy case, including what the law states, who is eligible to file a claim and when they could receive a check.

What is the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act?

Passed unanimously by the Illinois Legislature in 2008, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is considered one of the country's toughest privacy laws. It requires companies that collect biometric data -- which can include unique voice, eye and facial characteristics, as well as fingerprint scans and heart rate rhythms -- to take certain safeguards.

According to the complaint, BIPA "prohibits private entities from collecting, capturing, purchasing, receiving through trade, or otherwise obtaining a person's biometric information" unless the user signs an informed consent release that informs them of the specific purpose for the data, the length of time it's being stored and when it will be permanently destroyed, among other provisions.

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

What is Snap accused of in the biometric privacy lawsuit?

Plaintiffs in Boone, et al. v. Snap Inc. allege Snapchat collected and stored Illinois users' biometric data but did not advise them about it, thereby violating BIPA.



In a statement to CNET, a Snap spokesperson said the company denies the allegations, adding the "limited data" used by Snapchat Lenses stays on a user's phone. In addition, the spokesperson said, "Snapchat Lenses do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification."

Lenses -- which can add bunny ears, mustaches and other augmented-reality traits -- can be used "to identify an eye or a nose as being part of a face, but cannot identify an eye or a nose as belonging to any specific person," according to the representative.

Who is eligible for a payment?

Anyone who lived in Illinois in the last five years and who used a Snapchat lens or filter at any time since Nov. 17, 2015, can submit a claim online or through the mail.

To file a claim, you must provide your full legal name, Snapchat username and a valid Illinois address where you resided during the class period.



In addition, you must submit a personal statement attesting you lived in Illinois for at least six months during the class period and used Snapchat lenses or filters during that time.

How much can I get from the settlement?

According to the settlement website, class members who submit a valid and timely claim form can receive "a proportionate payment from the settlement fund" after attorneys' fees, administration costs and other expenses are settled.

The exact amount each class member will receive has not been determined, although The Chicago Tribune reports individual payouts will likely be between $58 and $117.

What's the deadline to file a claim?

You have until Nov. 5, 2022, to file a claim. (Mail-in claims must be postmarked by Nov. 5.) If you wish to opt out of the settlement and pursue separate legal action, though, the deadline is Oct. 6.