No one can garnish your stimulus check, right? Not quite. Here are the rules

The IRS can't seize your stimulus check to cover back taxes, and your landlord can't make you hand over your stimulus check money to pay for rent. You can spend or save your first (and likely second) direct payment however you want. You need to be aware of a few exceptions, however, that would allow the government or a business to garnish all or part of your stimulus money.

If you qualified for the first stimulus payment and still haven't received a direct deposit, check or prepaid EIP debit card, the IRS may have mistakenly overlooked you -- or you may have a problem you must resolve with the federal agency. Certain groups who are eligible for that first payment, such as some older adults, retirees, SSDI recipients, noncitizens and those who are incarcerated, must take an extra step to file a payment claim.

You may or may not qualify for a second check (if one is approved soon), but below, we've identified the situations that could cause stimulus payments to be garnished. This story was recently updated.

Most unpaid debts are protected from your stimulus check

The CARES Act includes protections to keep state and federal agencies from taking all or part of your stimulus check to cover most debts owed to the government (see below for a big exception). Private banks and creditors may, however, be able to seize a payment to cover an outstanding debt. Some states, such as California, have issued orders forbidding banks and creditors from garnishing your stimulus check.

Although negotiations on a second rescue package are currently at a standstill, the most recent proposals on the table would in most cases prohibit creditors and banks from seizing the payment to pay debts. Likewise, the IRS said you are not required to hand your check over to care facilities, like nursing homes, or to landlords to cover expenses.

Overdue child support can affect your direct payment



The CARES Act blocked state and federal agencies from taking a stimulus check to cover government debts such as an income tax debt, but it does not exclude seizing a payment to cover past-due child support.

If parents are separated or divorced, only the spouse who owes child support will have the payment garnished. According to the IRS, if a spouse does not owe child support, they will receive their portion of the payment and do not need to take any action to receive it.

In some cases, a mistake has led to the government garnishing all or part of the stimulus check meant for the current spouse of the parent paying child support (who isn't the child's other parent). Here's how to claim that money.



A Senate Republican proposal for the next stimulus package would continue to garnish overdue child support (this proposal is not law). Under the Democratic package, those who owed support would still receive a payment.

Can the IRS make you pay back your stimulus money?

The IRS said a payment you get this year won't reduce your tax refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe when you file your 2020 tax return. You also won't have to repay a stimulus payment if you qualify for a lower amount in 2021. (Here how your income taxes influence your payment.)

