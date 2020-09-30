Missing $500 in stimulus check money from the IRS? Today is the deadline to file

Sarah Tew/CNET

Do you think you might be missing a $500 payment for your dependents from the first round of stimulus checks? If so, today -- Wednesday, Sept. 30 -- is your last day to potentially correct the error.

The $500 sum should've been part of the stimulus checks the IRS started sending out in spring. If you're unsure how much money you're owed, try CNET's stimulus check calculator and your adjusted gross income (AGI) for an estimate. If the size of the check you received doesn't seem as big as expected, you may need to request a catch-up payment.

Read on for what to do to file and claim, and what happens if you miss the Sept. 30 deadline. And as for a new stimulus check, at long last,talks have restarted on Capitol Hill after House Democrats proposed a $2.2 trillion package that could be voted on as soon as Friday. This story updates often.

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

What should I do if I think my $500 dependent stimulus check might be missing?

To file for your missing $500 stimulus money, visit the Free File Fillable Forms site, select Get Started and create an account if you haven't already. Then follow the posted instructions for filling out the form. You'll need to provide your full name, mailing and email address, date of birth, Social Security number, bank account number (if you have one), driver's license or state ID (if you have one), each qualifying child's Social Security number and the child's relationship to you.

When you're finished, you'll receive a confirmation email. Your information will then be sent to the IRS so they can work on getting a check sent out to you, assuming you're eligible.

What if I miss today's deadline?

If you miss the September deadline, you'll have to wait until 2021 to claim your stimulus payment on behalf of eligible dependents. However, the IRS indicates that you shouldn't use the tool yet if you still plan on filing a 2019 tax return (for instance, if you filed for an Oct. 15 extension), as it will slow down the process.

Sarah Tew/CNET

When will the $500 catch-up payment be sent to me?

The IRS says it will begin issuing checks in October for those who meet the application deadline; you shouldn't need to do anything else. However, if you'd like more information, you'll be able to track the status of your IRS payment by visiting the IRS Get My Payment webpage. From there, you'll need to provide your Social Security number, date of birth, home address and ZIP code.

Do I qualify for the first stimulus payment?



To be eligible, the filer must be a US citizen, a permanent resident or a qualifying "resident alien." They must also have a valid Social Security number, can't be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and must have an adjusted gross income -- that's your AGI -- under $146,500 (heads of household) or $198,000 (married couples filing jointly).

The CARES Act stipulates a $500 allowance per child dependent in addition to the $1,200 cap for single filers and up to $2,400 for couples filing jointly. (We've calculated how much money you might be able to get if rules about dependents change for a second stimulus check.)

Here's how the IRS defines a child dependent -- there may be specific details you'll want to explore if your child dependent is adopted, disabled (of any age) or a citizen of another country.

For more information about stimulus payments, here's how fast the IRS could send out a second stimulus payment if it passes. And if you still haven't received your stimulus check and you think it's lost or missing, try this IRS phone number to file a report.