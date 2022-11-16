Massachusetts State Tax Refunds Begin: Here's When You'll Get Yours

Massachusetts is issuing one-time tax refunds that will ultimately reach some 3 million taxpayers. About 500,000 payments went out the first week of November, according to the state Department of Revenue, with a million more coming every week through the end of the year.

As of late last week, the department had already sent out 1.3 million refunds totaling more than $1.2 billion, CBS Boston reported, mostly in the form of paper checks.

The refund, equal to approximately 14% of an individual's 2021 state income tax liability, comes courtesy of Chapter 62F, a 1981 law that ties income tax revenues to wages and salaries. If the states' intake exceeds a predetermined cap, the commonwealth is required to return the excess.

In fiscal year 2022, revenues overshot the threshold by nearly $3 billion. It's only the second time since Chapter 62F was instituted in 1986 that a refund has been triggered.

Here's what Massachusetts residents need to know about the tax rebate, including who's eligible, how much you could get and when it will arrive.

For more on tax relief, find out which states are mailing out tax rebates and instituting sales tax holidays.

Who qualifies for the Massachusetts tax rebate?



Individuals who filed their 2021 state return on or before Oct. 17, 2022, should receive a tax credit this year, even if they didn't file an extension request.



If you have not yet filed your 2021 return, you are still eligible if you file by Sept. 15, 2023. Your refund will come later, however.



Individuals with outstanding tax bills, child support payments "or certain other debts" may see their refund reduced or eliminated, according to the department.

How much is the Massachusetts tax rebate for?

According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, taxpayers will receive a refund equal to about 14% of their personal income tax liability in Massachusetts for Tax Year 2021.



That's because, according to the State Auditor's report, net state tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues by $2.941 billion. The percentage was finalized by the Department of Revenue after the filing deadline passed in October.

A website has been launched to help residents get an estimate of their refund, or you can call 877-677-9727.

When will I get my rebate?

Direct deposits and physical checks started going out on Nov. 1 to taxpayers who filed the state income taxes by Oct. 17, 2022. Refunds will be sent out on a rolling basis through Dec. 15, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance told The Boston Herald.

Refunds issued by direct deposit will be labeled MASTTAXRFD in your bank statement. Those sent via check will include information on Chapter 62F and why the recipient is eligible, according to the Department of Revenue website.

If you missed the Oct. 17 deadline but submit your state income tax return by Sept. 15, 2023, you should receive your rebate approximately one month after you file.