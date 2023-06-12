The US Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision in the next few weeks on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower. How the court rules will affect some 40 million eligible Americans, including nearly 20 million who could see their entire balance erased.

Whatever the court's decision, borrowers with a remaining balance will soon have to resume making payments, as a pause of more than three years is finally coming to an end.

Read on: The Best Credit Cards for Paying Off Debt

When do student loan payments resume?

When it rolled out its debt forgiveness program in August, the White House said that payments would resume on Jan. 1, 2023. But after challenges to the plan reached the Supreme Court, the moratorium was extended again to give the high court time to reach a decision.

"It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said in a statement.

The administration said payments and interest would resume either 60 days after the Supreme Court makes its ruling or 60 days after June 30, 2023. A provision in the debt ceiling deal passed by Congress ties borrowers to that June 30 date and prevents any further pauses by the Department of Education.

Student loan expert Mark Kantrowitz believes the White House will wait to start the countdown until the start of the new month. Since 60 days after June 30 is Aug. 29, Kantrowitz predicts payments will resume on Sept. 1.

Could there be a staggered restart to loan repayment?

Given that millions of Americans haven't made student loan payments in three years, resuming the process all at once could be an administrative nightmare. The White House is reportedly considering a slow rollout or possible extensions.

According to Politico, some options include holding off on requiring payments until October, to make sure lenders have time to send billing statements and borrowers have time to update banking details, and letting loan servicers write off small student loan balances of up to $100.

There's also been discussion of a grace period of up to a year, during which payments would be due but late fees wouldn't be assessed and accounts wouldn't fall into default.

Which student loans are currently paused?

The Biden program would forgive $10,000 in public student loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 per year, or married couples making less than $250,000 combined. Borrowers paying off federal Pell Grants would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.

The moratorium on payments and interest includes all federally held student loans, regardless of what company is servicing the loan. Eligible student loans include:

Direct federal student loans.

Federal Family Education Loan program loans held by the Department of Education, aka FFEL.

Federal Perkins Loans held by the Department of Education.

Defaulted FFEL loans not held by the Department of Education.

Defaulted Health Education Assistance loans, aka HEAL.

Student loans that are not eligible include:

Nondefaulted FFEL loans not held by the Department of Education.

Federal Perkins Loans not held by the Department of Education.

Nondefaulted HEAL loans.

Private student loans.

If your student loans are eligible, payments and interest were automatically paused on March 13, 2020. If you're not sure whether your loan payments are paused, contact your loan servicer.



