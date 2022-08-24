President Joe Biden today announced two major student loan debt decisions. Biden is forgiving $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, and he is also extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023, when payments will start up again.

Payments on federal student loans have been paused since March 2020 with the passage of the CARES Act. The pause was originally set to expire in Sept. 2020 -- Donald Trump extended it twice when he was president, and now Biden has extended it five times.

Biden strongly indicated that this latest extension is the last, noting in a White House fact sheet that, "Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023."

Here's what you need to know about federal student loan payments, including which loans are paused, what happens to borrowers who are in default, and whether there will be any further student debt forgiveness.



How long will the student loan payment freeze last?



The pause on federal student loan payments will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. Payments are expected to resume on Jan. 1, 2023. Based on announcements from the White House, it seems unlikely that Biden will extend the student loan payment pause any further.

Some industry experts had suggested Biden might extend the payment moratorium until July 2023, the earliest point at which federal student loan programs could be overhauled. However, Wednesday's announcement of $10,000 to $20,000 of widespread student loan forgiveness likely preempts any further extensions of the student loan payment pause. Private servicers of federal student loans have lobbied this year to end the payment moratorium.

Which student loans are currently paused?



The moratorium on student loan payments and interest includes all federally held student loans, regardless of what company is servicing the loan. Eligible student loans include:

Direct federal student loans

Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program loans held by the Department of Education

Federal Perkins Loans held by the Department of Education

Defaulted FFEL loans not held by the Department of Education

Defaulted Health Education Assistance loans (HEAL)

Student loans that aren't eligible include:

Nondefaulted FFEL loans not held by the Department of Education

Federal Perkins Loans not held by the Department of Education

Nondefaulted HEAL loans

Private student loans

If your student loans are eligible, payments and interest were automatically paused on March 13, 2020. If you're not sure whether your loan payments are paused or not, contact your loan servicer.

What happens to student loan borrowers who were in default?



Borrowers in default will automatically be given a "fresh start," according to the US Department of Education. All defaulted accounts will be returned to good standing, and any delinquencies will be "cured," allowing borrowers to repair their credit and access programs like income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness, a student loan relief program designed for borrowers who work for the government or nonprofit organizations.

Since the federal student loan payment pause began in March 2020, collections on defaulted debts have been put on hold.

In an April 2022 statement, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, "During the pause, we will continue our preparations to give borrowers a fresh start and to ensure that all borrowers have access to repayment plans that meet their financial situations and needs."

Will there be any more student debt forgiveness?



Judging by the length of time it took Biden to make a decision on widespread student loan debt forgiveness, it's unlikely that any further forgiveness will be given to all student loan borrowers via executive order. It's not clear yet if Biden's current order to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 for all federal student loan borrowers will be challenged in court or if anyone even has the standing to file a lawsuit against it.

The political climate on student loan debt forgiveness is likewise murky. An Ipsos/NPR poll found that a majority of Americans approve of canceling $10,000 of student loans, but support for forgiveness decreases at higher levels of relief. Also, 59% of Americans are worried that student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse. According to a CNBC/Momentive survey conducted in early August, nearly a third of respondents (30%) opposed student loan forgiveness for anyone.

While further widespread student loan debt forgiveness is unlikely, the Department of Education continues to discharge loans of specific borrowers -- the agency has canceled $32 billion of student loans during Biden's term. Following temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in October 2021, more than 175,000 borrowers have had their student loans extinguished, totaling more than $10 billion as of August 2022.

Members of Congress have proposed the Simplifying and Strengthening PSLF Act, which permanently codifies the changes to the PSLF program, but it's not clear whether the measure has enough support to pass. Otherwise, the temporary changes to PSLF will expire Oct. 31, 2022.

The Department of Education has also discharged loans to students who were victims of fraud. On Aug. 4, a federal judge preliminarily approved a settlement that would give $6 billion in debt relief to roughly 200,000 borrowers who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges like Lincoln Tech, American National University and Keiser University.



