Student Loan Debt Relief Now Blocked by Two Courts: Will It Ever Happen?

The White House plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for eligible borrowers has been hit with another legal setback. Four days after a Texas judge vacated the program, claiming it was unconstitutional, on Nov. 14 a federal appeals court decision in a second lawsuit blocked the debt cancellation program nationwide with a temporary injunction.

The application for student loan relief has stopped accepting submissions. Instead, it displays a simple message: "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications." In a Nov. 11 press release, the Department of Education noted that, "more than 26 million borrowers have provided the information needed to process their applications for relief and 16 million applications have been approved."

Learn more about the legal challenges to the onetime student loan debt relief plan and how they could impact forgiveness for eligible student loan borrowers. For more about student loan debt relief, learn how debt cancellation might change your credit score and whether you'll have to pay state taxes on discharged loans.

What are the legal arguments against the White House student loan debt relief plan?

The legal arguments against student debt loan forgiveness have so far fallen into five main buckets: claims of harm to borrowers; claims of harm to states and state agencies; claims of harm due to the devaluation of Public Service Loan Forgiveness; claims that the program violates the Administrative Procedure Act; and claims that the program is unconstitutional. Many of the lawsuits include multiple claims of damage.

One of the biggest challenges for those opposing student loan debt relief in court has been finding plaintiffs with legal standing who would suffer direct harm from the student loan forgiveness program. That was first demonstrated by the case of Garrison v. US Department of Education: Borrower Frank Garrison claimed he was harmed because his automatic student loan debt cancellation would result in a state tax burden in Indiana. Garrison's legal standing was seriously damaged when the Department of Education announced that borrowers could opt out of debt forgiveness.

Thursday's decision to rule the student loan debt relief program unlawful was the first court order to directly address the merits of arguments against the plan. In his 26-page opinion, Judge Mark Pittman wrote that the executive branch had unconstitutionally used Congressional powers: "The HEROES Act -- a law to provide loan assistance to military personnel defending our nation -- does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program. The Program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power and must be vacated."

What are the biggest court challenges to the student loan debt relief plan?

The two most significant lawsuits against the onetime student loan debt relief program have come from states and from two different student loan borrowers claiming harm.

In the first, Nebraska v. Biden, six Republican-led states (Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina) claim that the White House plan will hurt their state tax revenues and state-based loan agencies. The states lost their motion for an injunction in lower courts and appealed to the Eighth Circuit, which ruled in favor of a temporary injunction on Monday.

In the second, Brown v. US Department of Education, two Texas borrowers -- a plaintiff with nonfederally held FFEL loans and a plaintiff who didn't receive a Pell Grant -- claim that the debt relief plan should be struck down because it didn't hold a "notice-and-comment period" as required by the Administrative Procedure Act. On Nov. 10, Pittman granted their motion for summary judgment and declared the one-time debt relief program unlawful.

The other four lawsuits challenging student loan debt relief have had less success.

As mentioned above, Garrison v. US Department of Education -- which claimed the plaintiff would be injured by state taxes on automatic debt relief -- was dismissed by the District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. The decision has been appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, but the case seems to have little chance of succeeding. The libertarian law firm Pacific Legal Foundation filed an emergency motion with the Supreme Court for the case, but it was rejected on Nov. 4.

Similarly, in Brown County Taxpayers Association v. Biden, a Wisconsin court dismissed a lawsuit from taxpayers who claimed they would have to pay more taxes because of the student loan debt relief plan. The court ruled that there is no such thing as "taxpayer standing."

The taxpayers group also claims the debt forgiveness plan is unconstitutional. It filed emergency motions with both the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and the US Supreme Court to stop the plan, but both motions were denied without explanation.

Another case brought by a state, Arizona v. Biden, takes a slightly different tack than the Nebraska lawsuit. Led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the lawsuit makes three claims of injury. It says the state will lose tax revenue because student loan debt forgiveness can't be taxed until 2025; the program will increase inflation, which hurts the state's economy; and recruiting for government jobs will be hurt by the devaluation of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Arizona has not filed for a temporary injunction, and court hearings on the case have not yet begun.

In the final lawsuit -- Cato Institute v. US Department of Education -- a libertarian think tank is claiming that it will be injured by one-time student loan debt relief's weakening of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, making it harder for it to recruit employees who would qualify. However, the recent decision by the Texas court might preclude this case. Principals are meeting Nov. 15 to discuss a possible administrative stay.

How does the White House legally defend the one-time student loan debt relief program?

The Department of Education contends that its onetime student loan debt relief plan is protected by the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003, also known as the HEROES Act. That law authorizes the Secretary of Education to change any regulations related to any student financial assistance programs for Americans who "suffered direct economic hardship as a direct result of a war or other military operation or national emergency."

Washington Post/Getty Images

The White House says that the COVID-19 public health emergency gives the Department of Education the legal basis to cancel student loan debt under the HEROES Act.

The US has been in a public health emergency ever since the Secretary of Health and Human Services declared one because of COVID-19 on Jan. 31, 2020. That emergency declaration has been extended many times since, most recently on Oct. 13, 2022.

When will the lawsuits against student loan debt forgiveness be resolved?

Legal experts have been split about the impact of lawsuits on the plan to discharge $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt, but the two recent rulings against the program indicate an uphill road for the White House.

The Department of Education's appeal of the Texas decision in Brown v. US Department of Education now goes to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, considered by some to be the most conservative of all the federal appeals courts. If the department's appeal fails there, the last resort for the program will be the US Supreme Court.

According to a Forbes report, an appeal of that case to the Supreme Court could end up in front of Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the case of Nebraska v. Biden, the temporary injunction "will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States," per yesterday's court order.

Regardless of how each of the appeals are decided, the processes for both will likely take several weeks, which greatly lowers the odds of debt relief happening before payments and interest on federal student loans are scheduled to resume on Jan. 1, 2023.

We'll continue to update this story as lawsuits trying to prevent one-time student loan debt relief work their way through the courts.