The US Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in the next few days on the legality of President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

Whatever its decision, payments and interest on education loans will finally resume after a pause that began at the beginning of the pandemic, more than three years ago.

Loan servicers, the third-party companies that contracted with the federal government to manage the borrowers' accounts, will be working overtime to restart billing procedures for tens of millions of customers.

And that's even if the high court approves the forgiveness plan.

Below, find out when you'll have to start making loan payments again, which loans have been on pause, how to reach your loan servicer and more.

When do student loan payments resume?

When the White House rolled out its debt forgiveness program in August 2022, President Biden said that payments would resume on Jan. 1, 2023. But after legal challenges to the plan reached the Supreme Court, the moratorium was renewed to give the high court time to reach a decision.

"It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said in a statement.

The administration then said payments and interest would resume either 60 days after the Supreme Court makes its ruling or 60 days after June 30, 2023.



The court has yet to rule, but a provision in the debt ceiling deal passed by Congress cements the June 30 deadline and prevents any further pauses by the Department of Education.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told Politico that interest on student loans will resume on Sept. 1, 2023, and payments will be due starting in October.



Exactly when in October is dependent on which loan servicer is handling your account, CNN reported. The DoE said borrowers will be notified "well before payments restart."

Which student loans are paused?

The moratorium on payments and interest included all federally held student loans, regardless of what company is servicing the loan. Eligible student loans include:

Direct federal student loans.

Federal Family Education Loan program loans held by the Department of Education, aka FFEL.

Federal Perkins Loans held by the Department of Education.

Defaulted FFEL loans not held by the Department of Education.

Defaulted Health Education Assistance loans, aka HEAL.

Student loans that are not eligible include:

Nondefaulted FFEL loans not held by the Department of Education.

Federal Perkins Loans not held by the Department of Education.

Nondefaulted HEAL loans.

Private student loans.

How can I prepare for payments to resume?

The Biden program would forgive $10,000 in public student loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 per year, or married couples making less than $250,000 combined. Borrowers paying off federal Pell Grants would be eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.



Many analysts have expressed doubt the Supreme Court will let the plan continue. Even if it does, at least half of the estimated 44 million borrowers with student debt will have some balance due when the forbearance ends in October.

Here's how to prepare for student loan payments to resume.

1. Reconnect with your student loan servicer. If you moved or changed financial institutions, it's important to provide current information. Even if you didn't, you may need to reestablish automatic payments.

During the pandemic, some companies exited the student loan business, so a different one may be managing your account.

You can locate your loan servicer on the Department of Education's Student Aid website.

2. Look into income-driven repayment plans. Chances are, you haven't been budgeting for student loan payments over the past three years. You might have new expenses, a lower-paying job or any other number of variables.



You may be eligible for an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. They typically take longer to pay off, but make monthly payments more manageable and prevent borrowers from missing payments or defaulting. The main IDR plans are:

REPAYE (revised pay as you earn) plan

PAYE (pay as you earn) plan

IBR (income-based repayment) plan

ICR (income-contingent repayment) plan

3. Find out if your monthly balance has changed

If you're on a traditional repayment plan, your loan servicer may recalculate your monthly payment based on your current balance and the remaining repayment schedule, the StateAdvance reported. You can check the Student Aid website for updates on resuming payments.

If you're on an IDR plan, though, payments will typically return to what they were before the pause, unless you've switched plans or recertified.