How to track your coronavirus stimulus check today: Here's what to know right now

The federal government is now in the process of depositing the first economic stimulus checks of up to $1,200 in the bank accounts of eligible taxpayers, beginning with people who have direct deposit set up with the IRS. If you qualify for the payment, you can also track the status of your check today, through a tool called Get My Payment. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to use the online tracking tool.

The 80 million Americans who have set up direct deposit with the IRS are expected to receive their 2020 coronavirus stimulus payments by today, April 15. But just because the checks begin to arrive this week doesn't mean that everyone will get their stimulus money on the first day. Those who've set up direct deposit with the IRS can expect to get their stimulus payment faster.

These one-time stimulus payments are part of a $2 trillion 2020 coronavirus relief package intended to help you pay your expenses and spur the flagging economy, as people lose their jobs and businesses shutter as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear without calculation how much you're entitled to receive. Your final allowance depends on a line in your tax form from either your 2018 or 2019 taxes. You can follow our guidelines or use a calculator to find out, but a little legwork is unavoidable.

If you haven't submitted your taxes yet, didn't sign up for direct deposit and need a refund soon, here are reasons you might want to file taxes this week, despite an automatic tax extension to July.

How to track the status of your stimulus check from the IRS



If you're eligible for a payment, the IRS lets you track your money through its Get My Payment web portal. Due to high demand, you may see a message that you have to wait before you can access the site.

1. Head to the IRS' Get My Payment page and tap the blue Get My Payment button to check the status of your economic impact payment.

2. On the next page about authorized use tap OK.

3. Now on the Get My Payment page, enter your social security number (SSN) or individual tax ID (ITIN), your date or birth, your street address and your ZIP or postal code. Tap Continue.

On the next page, the portal will show your payment status, whether it's been scheduled or if the service can't yet determine your status. If you've not set up direct deposit with the IRS, the service may walk you through those steps to get your check sent straight to your bank account. Here's how to set up direct deposit.

You don't need to sign up to receive stimulus money

To receive the stimulus payment, you may need to file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 if you are normally required to. You can still do that now. Here's how.

Senior citizens, Social Security recipients, railroad retirees and other beneficiaries who typically are not required to file tax returns will not need to file one to receive a payment.

The agency will mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment. The letter will contain information on when the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check.

The agency will mail a letter to a taxpayer's last known address within 15 days after sending the payment. The letter will contain information on when the payment was made and how to report to the IRS if you didn't receive your check.