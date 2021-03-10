You need this IRS letter to claim missing stimulus money on your taxes. Here's why

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're among the group of people who didn't receive a stimulus payment you were eligible for, you'll need to claim it as a Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2020 tax return. The IRS officially closed stimulus check season for the $600 payment on Feb. 16. If you're filing for your missing money for either of the first two payments, make sure you have the IRS letter you received in the mail.

The letters contain information about your stimulus payments for up to $1,200 for the first check and $600 for the second. If you're not sure how much you should have received, you can use our first stimulus check calculator and second payment calculator to help. If you never received the IRS letter or you misplaced it, we can tell you how to get a copy so you can claim your missing stimulus money when you file your taxes.

We can also explain how to file for the stimulus rebate credit, why you should get your taxes filed early and set up direct deposit when you do. Plus, here's everything you need to know about the new stimulus bill, which includes a third stimulus check for up to $1,400 per person. Here's a timeline for when that payment could arrive, and how tax season could complicate the matter. This story was updated recently.

IRS Notices 1444 and 1444-B: What they are and why you need them to claim stimulus money

Within 15 days of the IRS issuing your first and second payments -- if you qualified for stimulus money -- the agency would have mailed a notice to your last known address with your information on the payment. For the first payment, the IRS would have sent you Notice 1444 and for the second, Notice 1444-B.

The IRS said you'll use the information from these notices to claim money you were eligible to receive, but didn't, when you file your taxes this year. Here's more information on using the Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet to figure out the credit you can claim on your taxes. You'll essentially enter the total amount you determine you're owed on line 30 of the 2020 1040 or 1040-SR tax forms.

Is there somewhere else I can find the IRS notice if I can't find the physical letter?

If you don't have the IRS confirmation notice, you can find the information in your federal tax account, using the IRS website.

If you don't have an account set up with the IRS, head to the IRS account page and tap the blue button that says Create or view your account to get started.

You'll need to have some information on hand to set up your account, including tax and financial information, plus an email address and a mobile phone number to receive activation codes.

The IRS said for married couples who are filing jointly, each spouse will need to log into their own account.

What else can I do if I can't complete the IRS registration?

The online registration process can take about 15 minutes. During the setup process, the IRS will first email and then text two activation codes. If the codes don't come through, the agency will mail you a letter with an activation code, which can take five to 10 days to get to you. If you want to track the letter, you can use this free service from the USPS.

Once you've set up your online account with the IRS, you can check your account for the information contained in the notice. If your stimulus payment information is not available when you check, the IRS said it should be in the coming weeks.

