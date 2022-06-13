How to See Your Social Security Benefits Online

Whether you've been receiving Social Security benefits for decades, or you're just curious to see how much money you could get when you retire, having online access to your benefits is a must. To view your statements and future benefits from your phone or laptop, you'll need to set up a My Social Security account.

Here's how to access your Social Security benefits online, and the information you'll be able to see. If you've got a while before you retire, here's the easiest way to save for retirement. If you receive benefits now, here's the Social Security payment schedule for June.

Create a My Social Security account

To see all of your Social Security benefits online, you'll first need to create a My Social Security account. Here's what to do.

1. Go to ssa.gov on your browser and select my Social Security.

2. Next, click Create an Account.

3. You'll be prompted to sign in with your ID.me account or login.gov account unless you created an account before Sept. 18, 2021. Note that you'll need to create one of those accounts if you don't have one.

4. Once you have an account, you'll need to agree to the terms of service to continue.

5. Next, you'll need to verify your identity. The Social Security Administration will send a one-time security code to your email that you'll need to enter within 10 minutes to continue to your account.

You should now have access to all of your Social Security statements and other details online.

Now playing: Watch this: 6 Simple Side Hustles That Can Earn $500 Per Month

Social Security information you can see online

When you sign in to your online account, you'll be able to view your Social Security statements. If you don't yet receive benefits, you'll see an estimate of the amount you could receive when you do retire.

There's a table that shows your monthly benefit amounts if you retire -- for instance, if you were born in 1960 or later, your chart may show retirement at 62 years old (early), 67 years old (full) and 70 years old (delayed). Note that these retirement ages may change in the future. The longer you wait to retire, the more money you could receive per month.

You can also see your eligibility and earnings information. If you've worked at least 10 years, you'll have enough work credits -- you need 40 -- to receive benefits. If you click on Review your Earnings Record, you'll see your taxed Social Security and Medicare earnings for each year you worked.

What else can you do?

There are several things you can do from your My Social Security account.

You can request a Social Security card replacement

Start your retirement application.

Start a disability application if you're unable to work for at least one year due to a medical condition.

Calculate benefits for a current or former spouse, based on your earnings record.

Want more Social Security information? Here's how to know if it's safe to share your Social Security number. Also, Social Security benefits could get a big boost in 2023 -- see how much you could get.