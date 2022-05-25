Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in June

If you're waiting on your first Social Security payment, you're probably wondering when your check will arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.

Also, did you know that Social Security benefits could get the largest increase we've seen in 40 years, starting in January 2023? You should receive a letter in December that'll let you know your benefit rate for the next year.

We'll tell you when you'll get your next Social Security check and how your payment date is determined. For more, here's how to replace your Social Security card and how to know when it's safe to share your Social Security number.

How are Social Security payment dates determined?

The Social Security Administration sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month -- the second, third and fourth Wednesday. The Wednesday you'll get your money all depends on your birth date. We'll break it down.

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

See the June schedule below.

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, the payment schedule is different. Instead, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

However, those payment dates change if the 1st or 3rd of the month falls on a weekend. For instance, April 3 fell on a Sunday this year so you would've received your Social Security payment two days early, on April 1.

When will I get my June Social Security check?

Here's the June schedule (PDF) for when you could get your Social Security check and/or SSI money.

June 1: SSI payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security.

SSI payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security. June 3: Social Security payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997.

Social Security payment for those who receive both SSI and Social Security, or have received Social Security since before May 1997. June 8: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. June 15: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. June 22: Social Security payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

Note that May 25 is the final payment date for May.

What if I don't receive my check on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above based on your birth date or other circumstances, the Social Security Administration says to wait three additional mailing days before calling. If you still haven't received it, you can then call 800-772-1213 to speak with a representative.

The SSA notes that wait times to speak with a representative are shorter Wednesday through Friday and later in the day (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time).

While you wait, you can also access your Social Security benefits online by visiting ssa.gov/myaccount.

We'll update this story each month as the payment dates will change.