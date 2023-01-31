Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Apple HomePod 2 Review Apple Earnings Preview Resurrecting the Dodo COVID Health Emergency to Expire DOJ Eyes Tesla Self-Driving Tech DC's 'Gods and Monsters' Slate Salami, Sausage Recalled
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

An FTC lawsuit contends that AT&T intentionally slowed customers' data speeds.

AT&T logo atop a building in San Francisco
AT&T is issuing payments as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. 

According to a 2014 FTC lawsuit, at least 3.5 million users with unlimited plans had their data speeds slowed by AT&T, a practice known as "throttling." 

Some network speeds declined 80% to 90%, the FTC said, with users reporting that video streaming, web browsing and even GPS navigation "became difficult or nearly impossible to use."

"AT&T didn't adequately disclose to customers that it would slow down their internet," the FTC said in a statement.

In a statement to CNET, an AT&T spokesperson said the company disputes the agency's allegations but "elected to settle in 2019 rather than continue with drawn-out litigation."

Current customers were given a credit on their accounts and former customers who submitted a claim were mailed refund checks.

AT&T is now trying to disburse approximately $7 million to former customers it doesn't have contact information for.

Who is eligible for money from AT&T?

According to the FTC, payments are available to consumers who meet all these requirements:

  • You are a former AT&T customer with an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015.
  • You experienced data throttling.
  • You didn't receive a credit or check from AT&T relating to the settlement.

Current AT&T customers should have received a credit on their account and aren't eligible for this offer. Former customers who already received a check from AT&T are likewise ineligible.

How much can I get from the settlement?

An FTC spokesperson said the amount individual customers receive will depend on how many people file a valid claim.  

In the initial round of compensation, current and former AT&T customers received between $10 and $23, depending on what state they lived in.

How do I claim money from AT&T?

The FTC has launched an online claim form for eligible former customers.

You can also request a claim form or ask questions by calling 877-654-1982 or emailing info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 18, 2023.

For more settlements, find out if you're eligible for T-Mobile's $350 million data breach payout and learn why Apple is paying some MacBook users up to $395.