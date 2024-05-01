Here's Why You Should Buy Your Stamps ASAP. Everything to Know About USPS' Price Hike

On April 9, the US Postal Service announced that the organization had filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission to change the price of several mailing services, including a 5-cent increase to the price of a First Class Forever Stamp.

According to the USPS' announcement, these price changes are due to continued changes in the mailing and shipping market and that "these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization's Delivering for America 10-year plan."

This is the most recent of several price hikes that have hit the cost of postage over the last few years. Read on to find out how this will affect your mailing and shipping habits.

How much is the price of stamps going up?

The price increase depends on which postal service you are seeking. The USPS has announced price increases for at least six postal services, with more that have yet to be announced. So far, the new prices are:

US Postal Service price changes Product Current prices Planned prices Letters (1 oz.) 68 cents 73 cents Letters (metered 1 oz.) 64 cents 69 cents Domestic postcards 53 cents 56 cents International postcards $1.55 $1.65 International letters (1 oz.) $1.55 $1.65 Single-piece letters 24 cents 28 cents

The USPS indicated that it was seeking a price change for "Special Services products, including Certified Mail and money order fees" although it did not indicate what those price changes would be. P.O. Box rental fees will remain the same.

The April 9 press release indicated no changes were being made to any shipping rates, but we'll update this story if the USPS releases more pricing changes.

Where can I buy stamps?

You can buy stamps at any post office, the USPS website, via mail through USA Philatelic or by calling the USPS at 844-737-7826.

Additionally, you can buy stamps and stamp-themed merchandise (yes, merchandise) from the USPS' licensed collection on Amazon.

When will this change take effect?

If you want to get stamps or send mail at the current price, you will need to do so before July 14, 2024. So, you have just under three months to fulfill your postage needs before prices increase this summer.

