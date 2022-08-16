Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation.

In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.



As a result, the average beneficiary is now receiving $1,657 a month.

But the consumer price index was already up to 9.1% in June, far ahead of the adjustment Social Security accounted for, and it remained unchanged in July. The 2023 adjustment "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detriot Free Press.

What will Social Security checks look like in 2023? When will seniors find out how much they're getting? Read on to find out.

How much will Social Security benefits go up next year?

The Social Security Administration won't disclose next year's cost of living adjustment until October, but many experts expect an even larger increase than in 2022.

Exactly how much of one, though, is hard to tell: In May, the Senior Citizens League estimated it would be 8.6%, based on inflation at that point. Since then, the league has shifted its forecast: If inflation remains constant, the group projects, the COLA could be around 9.6%, or roughly $160 more a month per check.

Getty Images

If inflation bubbles back up in the two months before Social Security announces the 2023 COLA, it could be increased by 10.1%. If it cools, though, the adjustment could be closer to 9.3%.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in June estimated Social Security would add as much as 10.8% to account for inflation, or between $130 and $180 a month more for the nearly 70 million Americans on Social Security.



In July, the organization's senior policy director, Marc Goldwein, tweeted that if inflation remained on its current trajectory, the increase would be 11.4%, the highest since 1981, when benefits rose 11.2%.

If Goldwein is right, that would put monthly Social Security checks at almost $1,850.

Inflation has cooled somewhat since his pronouncement, though consumer prices are still high. As the economy continues to fluctuate in the months before the official COLA announcement, new estimates for increases to Social Security benefits are sure to emerge.



Separate from any COLA increase, a bill before Congress could see Social Security recipients getting an additional $2,400 a year in 2023. Introduced by Rep. Peter DeFazio and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Social Security Expansion Act would add $200 to each monthly check for anyone currently receiving benefits or who will turn 62 next year.



The measure hasn't moved forward since it was introduced in June, however.

When will I know what my Social Security benefits are for 2023?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to announce inflation data for September on Oct. 13, and the Social Security Administration typically announces the cost-of-living adjustment issues soon after.



Beneficiaries should then receive letters detailing their specific benefit rate in December. If you miss this letter, you can still verify your increase online via the My Social Security website.

The COLA goes into effect with December benefits, which appear in checks received in January 2023.

Social Security payments are made on Wednesdays, following a rollout schedule based on the beneficiary's birth date: If you were born from the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits are paid on the second Wednesday of the month and any increase will appear in your Jan. 11 check.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your checks are paid on the third Wednesday, and you'll see your first COLA increase on your Jan. 18 check.

Those born between the 21st and the end of the month receive benefits on the fourth Wednesday, which, in 2023, is Jan. 25.

How does this year's Social Security increase compare to inflation?

Though the 5.9% bump in January 2022 was the highest in 40 years, it already hasn't kept pace with inflation for the year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the consumer price index rose 9.1% between June 2021 and June 2022.



In July 2022, it was still up, but only by 8.5% over July 2021.