HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes: What are the differences between the acts?

Angela Lang/CNET

Though talks aren't expected to resume soon, Washington lawmakers still hope to pass a new economic relief package to address the recession happening amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

There's a fundamental agreement from both sides of the aisle that a second stimulus check should be part of a final package for those who qualify, but a wide gulf remains when it comes to the overall amount of financial assistance, as well as some of the specific measures that should be included. Complicating matters are three memoranda and an executive order signed last weekend by President Donald Trump, an attempt to circumvent the furious debate and get his favored projects (such as slashing Social Security via the payroll tax) on the table.

"When commentators say to me, 'Why can't you resolve your difference?' Because we are miles apart," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC.

Read on to learn how the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counterproposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act, all stack up when compared. We update this story frequently.

Now playing: Watch this: Stimulus standoff on Capitol Hill