HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes: The biggest sticking points in the proposals and how they compare

The ongoing negotiations for a new economic relief bill stalled in Washington on Friday with little signs of compromise, shining a light on the deep divisions between what the White House, Senate Republicans and House of Representative Democrats see as the right financial way forward through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recession.

The cost of the overall bill and certain provisions within it remain roadblocks to an agreement. For example, the HEALS and Heroes acts differ by several trillion dollars and as of Friday, the idea to meet in at a dollar figure in the middle was rejected by the White House negotiators -- a "non-starter," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Mnuchin has previously stated that he could easily fast-track a second stimulus check for eligible Americans as soon as lawmakers manage to strike a final deal. The fate of enhanced jobless benefits is another point of contention.

Below, we lay out the key differences between the current GOP-backed proposal (HEALS), the Democratic counter-proposal (Heroes) and the bill that passed in March, the CARES Act. This story is updated often to reflect the latest developments.

