HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes stimulus packages: What's the difference between the acts?

The next stimulus package, which will include a second stimulus payment of up to $1,200 per person, just like the CARES Act granted in March, is aimed at bringing economic relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing recession. A renewal of enhanced unemployment benefits and a paycheck protection program to help keep people working are also expected to be part of the final package. Though this all sounds straightforward, two proposals are competing to be The One.
The front-runner stimulus package proposal is the GOP's HEALS Act, but it's being hotly contested by Democratic leaders because of its reduction to unemployment aid and $1 trillion price tag, which is one-third the amount that Democrats have proposed. You first have to understand the CARES Act, which the HEALS Act is based on, to know what the HEALS Act offers, what it doesn't include, and who may qualify for a second stimulus payment.
The Heroes Act was passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives in May, but it was never taken up by the Senate, as Republicans disagreed with the $3 trillion price tag and the call for far broader provisions to help people, including more money for unemployment benefits and direct payments to more people.
Let's see how the HEALS, CARES and Heroes acts compare and contrast to see what the current sticking points are before a final package is decided.
CARES vs. Heroes vs. HEALS Acts: What's the difference?
|
|CARES (from March)
|Heroes (Democratic)
|HEALS (Republican)
|Total cost of stimulus package
|$2.2 trillion
|$3 trillion
|$1 trillion
|Stimulus check maximum payment amount
|$1,200 to single filers earning under $75k per year, $2,400 for joint filers under $125k. Reduced $5 per $100 of income above limits.
|Same as CARES.
|Same as CARES.
|How much stimulus money you get for dependents
|$500 for dependents, 16 and under. College students, 24 and under, are not eligible.
|$1,200 for dependents, maximum of three.
|$500 for dependents, no age limit.
|Enhanced unemployment benefit
|$600 per week in addition to state benefits.
|Same as CARES.
|Initially $200 per week. Then up to $500 per week to match 70% of lost wages when added to state benefits.
|How long enhanced unemployment lasts
|Expires July 31.
|January 2021 for most workers, through March 2021 for gig workers, independent contractors, part-time workers and self-employed.
|$200 per week bonus through September. Then 70% matching of lost wages. Extends expiration of federal benefits until Dec. 31.
|Paycheck Protection Program
|Allocated $659 billion total in forgivable loans for small businesses, who must use 75% on payroll to be eligible for forgiveness. $130 billion remains, but expires Aug. 8.
|Expands eligibility, eliminates 75% payroll requirement and extends application period to Dec. 31.
|Injects another $190 billion into the PPP fund, expands eligibility and allows businesses to request a second loan. Eliminates 75% payroll requirement and expands approved uses of funds for loan forgiveness.
|Employee tax credit
|Tax credit on 50% of up to $10,000 in wages.
|Increases tax credit to 80% of up to $15,000 in wages.
|Increases tax credit to 65% of up to $30,000.
|Bonus for employees who start new jobs or are rehired
|Does not address.
|Does not address.
|There could be a return-to-work bonus of up to $450 per week for unemployed workers who secure a new job or are rehired.
|Eviction protections and moratorium
|Bans late fees until July 25 and evictions until Aug. 24 on properties backed by federal mortgage programs (Fannie Mae, etc.) or that receive federal funds (HUD, etc.)
|Expands to cover nearly all rental properties in the US, extends eviction moratorium an additional 12 months, allocates $200 billion for housing programs and another $100 billion for rental assistance.
|Does not address.
|School reopening
|Does not address.
|$58 billion for grades K-12, $42 billion for higher education.
|$70 billion to K-12 that open for in-person classes, $29 billion for higher education, $1 billion to Bureau of Indian Education, $5 billion state discretion.
|Liability protection from coronavirus illness
|Does not address.
|Does not address.
|5 year liability shield to prevent schools, businesses, hospitals, from being sued over coronavirus-related issues.
|Coronavirus testing
|Does not address.
|Does not address.
|$16 billion.
