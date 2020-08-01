HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes stimulus packages: What's the difference between the acts?

Angela Lang/CNET

The next stimulus package, which will include a second stimulus payment of up to $1,200 per person, just like the CARES Act granted in March, is aimed at bringing economic relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing recession. A renewal of enhanced unemployment benefits and a paycheck protection program to help keep people working are also expected to be part of the final package. Though this all sounds straightforward, two proposals are competing to be The One.

The front-runner stimulus package proposal is the GOP's HEALS Act, but it's being hotly contested by Democratic leaders because of its reduction to unemployment aid and $1 trillion price tag, which is one-third the amount that Democrats have proposed. You first have to understand the CARES Act, which the HEALS Act is based on, to know what the HEALS Act offers, what it doesn't include, and who may qualify for a second stimulus payment.

The Heroes Act was passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives in May, but it was never taken up by the Senate, as Republicans disagreed with the $3 trillion price tag and the call for far broader provisions to help people, including more money for unemployment benefits and direct payments to more people.

Let's see how the HEALS, CARES and Heroes acts compare and contrast to see what the current sticking points are before a final package is decided.

Stimulus Standoff on Capitol Hill