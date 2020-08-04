Angela Lang/CNET

In order to understand how far apart Republican and Democratic leaders remain on finalizing the next stimulus package, it's crucial to understand the differences between the GOP-backed HEALS Act proposal, the Democratic-supported Heroes Act and the March CARES Act, which authorized the first stimulus payment.

While there is agreement that a second stimulus payment for eligible Americans, who need help to stay afloat during the ongoing coronavirus recession, should be part of the final relief bill, there is still no consensus on the topic of enhanced unemployment benefits. The Republican HEALS Act proposes to slash enhanced jobless benefits from $600 per week (which expired on July 31) to $200, with Democratic leaders vehemently objecting to such a severe reduction.

Whatever the final decision, implementation is expected to be a challenge.

"Economists and labor market experts also warn that any solution that emerges from the negotiations would take weeks, if not months, to get up and running, risking a potentially catastrophic fiscal cliff for tens of millions of US households," The Hill reported Tuesday.

Below, we compare the HEALS, CARES and Heroes Acts to see the key similarities and differences. This story updates often.

