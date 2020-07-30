HEALS vs. CARES vs. Heroes acts: What's the difference between the stimulus packages?

Angela Lang/CNET

A new stimulus package should offer Americans some financial respite from the ongoing recession and coronavirus pandemic. It's expected to include a second stimulus payment of up to $1,200 per person (just like the earlier CARES Act granted in March) as well as benefits like a renewal of enhanced unemployment and a paycheck protection program to help keep people working. Though this all sounds like it could be fairly straightforward, that's where the clarity stops and confusion begins.

Negotiations are underway on the front-runner stimulus package proposal, the GOP's HEALS Act, but Democrats are hotly contesting its reduction to unemployment aid and other measures. You first have to understand the CARES Act, which the HEALS Act is based upon, to know what the HEALS Act offers, what it doesn't include, and who may be eligible for a second stimulus check.

Understanding the Heroes Act is also important. That's the proposal the Democratic-led House of Representatives presented in May that the Senate has declined to take up. The Heroes Act proposes triple the amount of money that the HEALS Act does and calls for far broader provisions, including direct payments to more people and more money for unemployment benefits.

To shed some light on the sticking points in the current negotiations and where the final package might end up, let's look at the three acts together. Here's how the CARES, HEALS and Heroes acts compare.

