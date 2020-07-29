HEALS vs CARES vs Heroes Acts: Republican and Democrat stimulus packages compared

Angela Lang/CNET

Another stimulus package will give Americans some additional financial relief during the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing recession. Like the earlier CARES Act, it's expected to include a stimulus check worth up to $1,200 per person and benefits like enhanced unemployment and a paycheck protection program to help keep workers employed. That's where the clarity stops.

The frontrunner stimulus package, the Republican-proposed HEALS Act, is under negotiation and hotly contested by Democrats who say that its reduction to enhanced unemployment, among other measures, is unacceptable. To understand what the HEALS Act offers and doesn't, you have to understand the CARES Act, which it's based upon -- even when it comes to who qualifies for a second stimulus check.

It also helps to understand the Heroes Act, which the Democrat-led House of Representatives proposed in May, but which hasn't been taken up by the Senate in any way. That proposal, worth triple what the Republicans want to spend, called for far broader provisions, including more ample unemployment money and direct payments to more people.

Looking at all three of these together can shed some light on what the political sticking points are and where the eventual proposal might wind up. Here's how the HEALS, CARES and Heroes Acts compare.

