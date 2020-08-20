HEALS, CARES, Heroes acts: A final stimulus package could land somewhere in the middle

Angela Lang/CNET

Though discussions may be up in the air, negotiators in Washington still hope to pass a new economic relief package to confront the recession caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Both Republican and Democratic leaders have agreed on including a second stimulus check forthose who qualify, but remain a few trillion dollars apart in the aid they'd like to pledge. Complicating matters is a new, much smaller COVID relief bill from the GOP that is expected to address a subsection of the issues raised in the Republican HEALS Act and Democratic Heroes Act.

The HEALS Act and Heroes Act overlap in a few areas (like that second stimulus check), but are miles apart on other issues. Both build off the CARES Act, the original coronavirus-related legislation from March. We compare the main contents of each to help highlight how they compare.

If negotiators can agree on the total cost of the package, that sum will shape where the funds go and how much support each project will receive. Here's what we know about the proposals so far -- we'll update this story when and if a new bill is introduced.

