Got Your Taxes Filed on Time? Celebrate With a Free Massage and More Deals

The Tax Day deadline is today, April 18, and if you got your tax return submitted -- or at least filed an extension -- you can finally relax and take advantage of these Tax Day deals. To help you celebrate, several restaurants and companies are offering discounts and freebies. Yes, some freebies don't even require you to purchase anything.
We've rounded up some of the best deals, from a free massage to discounts on food and coffee on Tax Day. Check them out below.
If you're not sure how to file your taxes or request an extension, check out these tax software programs. And while you wait on your refund, here's how to track it.
7-Eleven
If you sign up for 7Rewards, you'll save $0.11 per gallon for your first seven trips to the gas pump. This deal is going on throughout April.
Bean Box Coffee
On Tax Day, Bean Box is offering coffee-loving customers their first subscription box for $4.18 and free shipping. The regular price is $24 per month.
Great American Cookies
You can get one free chocolate chip cookie from Great American Cookies on Tax Day with any purchase.
Hooters
Kids 12 and under can get a free meal at Hooters on April 18, with an adult purchase of at least $15.
Hot Dog on a Stick
Hot Dog on a Stick loyalty members will receive $4.18 off an order of $10 or more online with code TAX on April 18. If you're a new member, you'll also get a $3 reward when you sign up.
Marble Slab Creamery
On Tax Day, Marble Slab Creamery loyalty members will receive a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or Best Value ice cream.
Perdue Farms
Starting April 15 and running through Tax Day, Perdue Farms is offering 15% off a purchase when you use code TAXDAY22.
Planet Fitness
If a workout helps bring the tension down from filing your taxes, you'll want to visit Planet Fitness on Tax Day. Fitness centers are offering a free HydroMassage and a free workout. You'll need to fill out this form to get started.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering customers a buy one, get one deal when they order an original size sandwich online or through the app on April 18. You must use the promo code BOGO. Plus, if you enroll in Potbelly Perks at any time, you'll get a free original sandwich after your first purchase.
Round Table Pizza
On April 18, Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members can get a $4.18 personal pizza with up to four toppings when they purchase a large pizza. Plus, new members will get six free twists when they sign up.
Smokey Bones
If you're part of the Bones Club at Smokey Bones, you'll instantly get $10 off on Tax Day when you spend at least $25.
