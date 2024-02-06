February SSDI Payment 2024: Will Your Check Come This Week?

Some recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance received their February payments last week. But this week, there aren't any scheduled checks expected to arrive. Instead, the Social Security Administration will resume sending money to beneficiaries on Wednesday next week. Whether your payment comes with that round depends on when you started receiving SSDI, as well as your birth date.

Below, we've listed the dates for when your SSDI money could arrive. Note that SSDI is paid on the same day as Social Security payments.

Payment schedule if you've received SSDI since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since May 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment on the nearest business day. For example, Feb. 3 falls on a Saturday, so beneficiaries will receive their payments on Friday, Feb. 2.

When your check arrives depends on your birth date and the year you started receiving SSDI money. James Martin/CNET

Schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI payment in February

Here's when your payment should arrive:

Feb. 2: Payment for those who have received SSDI since before May 1997.

Feb. 14: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Feb. 21: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Feb. 28: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more, here's how to get in touch with the Social Security Administration to resolve any questions or issues with your Social Security payments.