February Social Security Payments: Are You Getting Money This Week?

While no one received a Social Security check last week, more recipients can expect to get their payments this week. The last round of checks was disbursed on Feb. 2 to those who've been Social Security beneficiaries since before May 1997. We'll help you find out when to expect your payment this month.

Find out below when your Social Security payment for February should arrive and how your payment date is determined. For more, here's the maximum amount of Social Security money you can receive each month. Also, find out if you'll need to file your taxes this year.

When will my February Social Security check arrive?

Here's the February schedule for when you should receive your Social Security check and/or SSI money:

Feb. 2: Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997.



Social Security payments for people who've received Social Security since before May 1997. Feb . 14: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the first and 10th of any given month. Feb . 21: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month. Feb. 28: Social Security payments for people with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.



How is my Social Security payment date determined?

The Social Security Administration typically sends out payments on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Which day you receive your check depends on your birthday.

If your birthday falls between the first and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Payments for SSI recipients generally arrive on the first of each month, with a few exceptions that we'll explain below.

Smart Money Advice on the Topics That Matter to You CNET Money brings financial insights, trends and news to your inbox every Wednesday. Yes, I also want to receive the CNET Insider newsletter, keeping me up to date with all things CNET. By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Turning 67 in 2024? What to Know Before You Retire

What if I receive both Social Security and SSI payments?

If you received Social Security benefits before May 1997, or if you receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment schedule is different. Instead of getting your payments on a Wednesday, you'll receive your Social Security payment on the third day of each month and your SSI on the first day of each month.

Smart Money Advice on the Topics That Matter to You CNET Money brings financial insights, trends and news to your inbox every Wednesday. Yes, I also want to receive the CNET Insider newsletter, keeping me up to date with all things CNET. By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Those payment dates change if the first or third day of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. For instance, Feb. 3 falls on a weekend, so Social Security recipients will receive their February payments a day early, on Feb. 2.

What if my check doesn't arrive on the expected date?

If your check doesn't arrive on the date listed above, the Social Security Administration advises waiting three additional mailing days before reaching out. After that, you can speak with a representative at 800-772-1213. (The SSA notes that wait times are shorter Wednesday through Friday and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.)

You can also access your Social Security benefits online.

This article is updated monthly as payment dates change.