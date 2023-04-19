If you used Facebook at some point in the past 15 years -- and who hasn't? -- you're probably due part of a $725 million settlement Meta agreed to in order to settle claims it violated users' privacy.

A class-action lawsuit alleges that the company unlawfully shared personal information belonging to 87 million Facebook members with third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, a now-defunct UK consulting firm that had ties to Donald Trump's presidential election campaign. The scandal, which broke in 2018, remains one of the highest-profile data privacy incidents ever and spurred stricter oversight of social media companies.

After years of fighting the suit, Meta agreed to the massive payout in December. (This is in addition to a $5 billion settlement Meta agreed to pay the US Federal Trade Commission in 2020.)

This week, individuals who are part of the class group can start filing claims.

Meta declined to comment on the case. In a statement from December, the company said it has since "revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program."

It agreed to settle, the statement added, because "it's in the best interest of our community and shareholders."

Who can get money in the Facebook data privacy settlement?

Anyone who lived in the US and used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, is considered eligible for the class settlement.



How do I file a claim in the Facebook case?

You must submit a valid claim online or mail in a completed print form to:

Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103



All claims must be submitted or postmarked by Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT.

How much money can I get from the Facebook settlement?

The amount of money each individual will receive depends on how long they had a Facebook account and how many total valid claims are submitted.



Class members can choose to have their funds distributed by direct deposit, Venmo, Zelle, PayPal or via a prepaid Mastercard.

When will I receive my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023. Any distribution would happen after that, though there may be appeals that delay the process.

If you want to retain your right to pursue litigation against Meta separately, you must request to opt out of the settlement by July 26, 2023.