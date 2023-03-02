Employee Appreciation Day 2023: Celebrate With Food Deals from KFC, Dunkin' and More

Employee Appreciation Day is Friday, March 3. What better time to acknowledge your team's hard work?

As more of us return to in-person work, it's a great time to celebrate your staff by treating them to a snack or a meal. According to a WeGift poll, more than half of US workers say they would be happy to receive food as a gift from their employer.

If you're planning something for Employee Appreciation Day, consider these discounts and promotions.



7-Eleven

7Rewards members can get fish sandwiches for $2 every Friday during Lent.

Carl's Jr.



Carl's Jr. has four great offers on March 3:

Buy one breakfast burrito for full price and get the other one for $1

25% off a chicken sandwich combo

Two Famous Star burgers with fries and a beverage for $15

Free delivery on all orders placed through the Carl's Jr. App

Dunkin'

Dunkin' Rewards deals are a great way to appreciate your employees. These offers are good through March 31.

A free medium cold brew with any purchase

A free carrot cake muffin with any beverage when you order ahead

A $1 chocolate croissant with any beverage

A $2 medium iced coffee with Irish creme when you order ahead

Hardee's



On Employee Appreciation Day, Hardee's is offering:

$1 off any breakfast biscuit combo

Two small Frisco Angus Burger combos for $15

25% off any chicken sandwich combo

Free delivery when you use the My Rewards app

KFC

Get an eight-piece fried chicken bucket from KFC for only $10 when you order online or through the app. You can also score two KFC wraps for $5 through March 19.

McAlister's Deli

McAlister's Deli is celebrating Employee Appreciation Day with a $24,000 catering giveaway. Through March 3, you can enter to win $2,000 a month for a year to spend on McAlister's deli sandwiches, spuds, soups and salads.

McAlister's is also giving first-time catering customers $25 off orders of $200 or more when they use the promo code APPRECIATE24.

Noodles & Company

Restaurant workers in uniform can get a free bowl from Noodles & Company on March 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Panda Express

Panda Express is promoting its new Sizzling Shrimp entree: Through March 14, when you buy a Panda Express Plate Bundle combo, which includes an entree, small appetizer and medium beverage, you'll get a $5 bonus card for future purchases.

You can order in-person, online or through the Panda app, but the bonus card expires March 31.

Sonic Drive-In

Through March 26, Sonic is offering an Under $2 Craves Menu, which includes the Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap and the Sweet Mini Sundae, made with vanilla ice cream and your choice of Oreos or Snickers, each just $1.99.

Sweetgreen

Order a Sweetgreen meal on the Outpost catering platform between March 6 and 10 and get a $5 credit toward your next purchase. Customers must use the credit before March 17.

TGI Fridays

On March 3, stop in at TGI Fridays for the Fridays Feast for Two menu, a three-course meal with appetizer, two entrees and a shared dessert. There are three tiers -- $28, $38 and $48 -- depending on your selections.

Participating TGI Fridays also host Service Industry Nights every Sunday from 9 p.m. until close, with $4 cocktails, $5 shooters, $3 buffalo chicken sandwiches and $3 cheeseburger sliders for restaurant workers.