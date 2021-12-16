Omicron update Reddit IPO Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scenes Station Eleven review The Witcher season 2 PS5 restock tracker
Robinhood will let you gift crypto this holiday season

Tired of gift cards? Here's how to give crypto for the holidays.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Popular investing app Robinhood said Thursday that people will soon be able to gift seven cryptocurrencies through its app, including bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin. 

The gifting feature, which launches on Dec. 22, lets you send as little as $1 worth of crypto. People can customize their gift with nine designs and include a personalized message, which can be shared via link, email or text. 

Robinhood said gift recipients have 14 days to accept the crypto. If they don't, you won't be charged. The gift receiver will also need the Robinhood app and account to accept it. 

Giving crypto for the holidays adds to the catalogue of alternative and unique gift giving, along with with gifting stocks

