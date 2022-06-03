NY State Senate Approves Crypto Mining Moratorium

The New York State Senate on Friday approved a 2-year moratorium on certain kinds of new crypto mining operations in an effort to address some of the environmental issues related to the activities.

The 36-27 vote, which came in the early morning hours as the Senate wrapped up its legislative session, was previously approved by the New York State Assembly and now goes to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her potential signature.

The first-in-the-nation partial ban targets proof-of-work mining that utilizes behind-the-meter electricity from fossil fuel plants, Politico reported. Upstate New York has become an attractive destination for companies that mine digital currencies, because of the availability of former power plants and manufacturing sites with unused electrical infrastructure.

The measure exempts operations that have already secured or applied for new or renewed air permits and the bulk of facilities in New York that rely on power from the electric grid. But supporters still see it as an important step to avoid increased emissions from the industry restarting old power plants.