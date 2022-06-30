NFT Marketplace OpenSea Says Emails Exposed in Data Breach

Email addresses for OpenSea users and newsletter subscribers have been downloaded and shared with an "unauthorized third party," the NFT marketplace said Wednesday. An employee at OpenSea's email delivery vendor, Customer.io, "misused their employee access to download and share email addresses" from OpenSea accounts.

"If you have shared your email with OpenSea in the past, you should assume you were impacted," OpenSea said. It also warned users to be on the lookout for phishing emails.

Customer.io didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.