Early Prime Day Deals Laptop Recommendations AT&T vs. Xfinity Prime Day Deals on TVs 4th of July Sales Best iPhone VPN 2023 Acura Integra Review Best Fitbits
Money Crypto

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Says Emails Exposed in Data Breach

The breach happened at OpenSea's email vendor.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
A logo for NFT marketplace OpenSea.
OpenSea

Email addresses for OpenSea users and newsletter subscribers have been downloaded and shared with an "unauthorized third party," the NFT marketplace said Wednesday. An employee at OpenSea's email delivery vendor, Customer.io, "misused their employee access to download and share email addresses" from OpenSea accounts.

"If you have shared your email with OpenSea in the past, you should assume you were impacted," OpenSea said. It also warned users to be on the lookout for phishing emails.

Customer.io didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.