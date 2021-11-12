Most Americans now aware of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, study shows

Most Americans know a little bit about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, but far fewer have actually invested in one of them according to a new Pew Research Center study.

Of those surveyed, 86 percent said they have heard at least a little bit about cryptocurrencies. That included 24 percent of those surveyed who said they had heard a lot about them. But just 16 percent reported personally investing in, trading or otherwise using one.

The results of the survey, which was conducted Sept. 13 through 19 of this year, shows a significant uptick in consumer awareness and use of cryptocurrencies over the past several years. A 2015 Pew study, which focused exclusively on Bitcoin, showed that just 48 percent of adults had heard of that digital currency, while only 1 percent reported ever using it.