Wormhole retrieves the $324M stolen by hackers Nintendo Switch sales crush Wii Starlink Premium satellite internet Dying Light 2 review Pam and Tommy review Wordle Archive lets you binge
Featured Banking Credit Cards Cryptocurrency Insurance Investing Loans Mortgages Taxes

GameStop partners with blockchain startup for its NFT marketplace

The NFT marketplace is expected to launch later this year.

gettyimages-1235868944

GameStop is wading into the world of NFTs and cryptocurrency.

 Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/Getty Images

GameStop on Thursday confirmed it plans to launch an NFT marketplace, saying it has partnered with blockchain startup Immutable X to develop the project. The NFT marketplace is expected to launch later this year, GameStop said in a release

GameStop and Immutable also plan to launch an up to $100 million fund that will award grants to people making NFTs for the new marketplace. The fund will use Immutable's cryptocurrency, IMX. 

An NFT, or nonfungible token, is a blockchain-based technology used to determine ownership of unique digital or physical items such as art, music or even a tweet. 

GameStop said people from "gaming studios, web 3.0 and metaverse gaming developers, and elsewhere," can request to be creators on the company's NFT marketplace.

More to come.