Eric Trump says Trump family will take legal action against Trumpcoin

Former President Donald Trump's family has become aware of a cryptocurrency called Trumpcoin, and are now threatening legal action against the crypto.

Eric Trump tweeted Monday a "fraud alert" on Trumpcoin, saying the coin has no ties with the Trump family. He then said there would be legal action against the crypto coin.

"Fraud Alert: It has come to our attention that someone is promoting a crypto currency called "TrumpCoin" (Symbol 'TRUMP.')," he tweeted. "This has NOTHING to do with our family, we do not authorize the use and we are in no way affiliated with this group. Legal action will be taken."

The Trumpcoin Twitter account replied to Trump's tweet confirming it never said it was associated with the former president's brand. In other replies to Twitter users, it points to the Trumpcoin's FAQ page where it state there are no ties with the Trump brand.

According to the FAQ, Trumpcoin started in Feb. 2016. It is currently priced at $0.26.