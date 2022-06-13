Crypto.com Lays Off 260 Employees

Crypto workers took another hit over the weekend when Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek announced that his cryptocurrency exchange will lay off 260 workers.

"Our approach is to stay focused on executing against our roadmap and optimizing for profitability as we do so, " Marszalek wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday. "That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce."

That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce. — Kris | Crypto.com (@kris) June 11, 2022

In November, Crypto.com -- a Singapore-based exchange -- paid a reported $700 million for the naming rights of the former Staples Center in Los Angles. It also invested heavily in advertising, with a ubiquitous campaign featuring actor Matt Damon.

Crypto.com's layoffs mark the latest effects of the downturn in the market that is roiled by high inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Bitcoin, the worlds largest cryptocurrency, fell to its lowest point since 2020 on Monday. This follows the May collapse of the stablecoin TerraUSD, whose demise caused the cryptocurrency market to lose $200 billion in one day.