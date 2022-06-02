Buy Burritos with Bitcoin? Chipotle Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies

How many burritos could you buy with one bitcoin? Find out yourself, as Chipotle now accepts a range of cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether and dogecoin.

Chipotle has partnered with payment platform Flexa to accept cryptocurrencies, digital tokens and digital dollars. After customers set up their Flexa account, they only have to download the Spedn (no typo) app from the iOS App Store or Android Play Store, link their wallets and input their purchase -- which pops up as a QR-style code scanned at the Chipotle register.

Customers can spend digital currency at any of the over 2,975 Chipotle locations across the US, according to Flexa's press release, though it's unclear when or if it'll be available elsewhere (Flexa also supports payments in Canadian Dollars). To ease customers in to the process, Flexa will give 10% off their first order -- which could be helpful if anyone does end up spending one bitcoin ($30,264 today) on burritos.

