Travel Hacks: How to Get TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear for Free

Waiting for hours to get through airport security can put a damper on any trip -- especially if you're traveling for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Programs like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear, however, offer a way to cut these lines and reduce your overall wait time.
You can sign up for any of these programs online for a fee. But before you dole out your hard-earned dollars, it's worth exploring if you can join for free. How? Many travel credit cards offer free access to these programs as a perk and you may also be able to redeem loyalty points or frequent flyer miles in exchange for a TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or Clear membership.
To save you from digging through the details of your next credit card statement or rewards program FAQ page, I've assembled in one convenient spot the credit cards and loyalty programs that cover all or some of the cost of TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear. Check out the lists and links below.
What do these programs do?
TSA PreCheck and Global Entry are run by the US government, while a private company operates Clear.
- TSA PreCheck is run by the US Transportation Security Administration and expedites the airport security screening process. This gets you access to a faster PreCheck line (where available) and you won't have to remove your shoes, belt, jacket or laptop during the security screening.
- Global Entry, run by the US Customs and Border Protection, includes all of the advantages of TSA PreCheck and adds an express line through customs and immigration for international travelers returning to the US.
- Clear is privately operated and lets you bypass the main security line or the TSA PreCheck line at the airport. After checking in at a kiosk, you'll be escorted to the front of the security line, where you won't be required to show your ID. Then you'll go through a security screening as usual -- unless you also have PreCheck. Clear also offers a free version of its service called Clear Sports that provides expedited entry into a handful of stadiums around the country.
How much do these programs usually cost?
TSA PreCheck costs $85 for five years. Global Entry costs $100 for five years. Clear is considerably more expensive at $179 per year. The ideal combination is Global Entry and Clear, letting you breeze through the security line, then going through screening without reorganizing your entire wardrobe. But that's expensive, so, read on.
Hacks to get TSA PreCheck or Global Entry
In most cases, if a credit card features a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry benefit, it gives you the choice of a $100 credit to cover the cost of Global Entry or an $85 credit to cover the cost of TSA PreCheck. I don't know why you would opt for the latter, since Global Entry includes all of the benefits of TSA PreCheck and adds a speedier way through US customs and immigration. Some cards, however, offer only an $85 credit, which would leave you with a $15 balance to cover the cost of Global Entry.
The following credit cards include up to a $100 credit, typically every four to five years, to cover a five-year membership to TSA PreCheck or Global Entry:
- Arvest Visa Signature Credit Card
- Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card
- BB&T Spectrum Travel Rewards card
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business*
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Certain American Express cards
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®
- Citi Prestige® Card
- Commerce Bank World Elite MasterCard
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
- Diners Club Carte Blanche Corporate card
- Expedia Rewards Voyager Card from Citi
- HSBC Elite World Elite Mastercard®
- HSBC Premier World Mastercard®
- IHG Rewards Club
- Marriott Bonvoy
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- Mastercard Black card
- Mastercard Gold card
- Navy Federal's Visa Signature Flagship Rewards card
- Orbitz Rewards
- PenFed Pathfinder Rewards American Express card
- Provident World+ Travel
- Radisson Rewards
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card
- SunTrust Travel Rewards World Elite MasterCard
- UBS Visa Infinite Credit Card
- United Club℠ Infinite Card
- United℠ Explorer Card
- United Quest℠ Card
- US Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite card
- US Bank FlexPerks Gold American Express card
In addition to credit cards, there are a handful of traveler loyalty programs that let you trade points or miles for a free membership to TSA PreCheck.
- United MileagePlus: Redeem 10,000 United MileagePlus miles for TSA PreCheck
- Marriott Bonvoy: Redeem 25,000 points for an $85 credit for TSA PreCheck
- IHG Rewards Club: Redeem 30,000 points for an $85 credit for TSA PreCheck
- Radisson Rewards: Redeem 65,000 points for an $85 credit for TSA PreCheck
- Orbitz Rewards: Platinum members receive TSA PreCheck membership every five years
How to get Clear for free
There are fewer ways to get a free or discounted Clear membership, but they do exist. Delta and United frequent flyers can get a deal on Clear.
For Delta flyers, Clear is covered for Diamond Medallion members, $109 a year for Platinum, Gold and Silver Medallion members, and $119 a year for General SkyMiles members.
On United, Clear is covered for Premier 1K members, $109 a year for United credit cardmembers in the US and Platinum, Gold and Silver Premier members. And it's $119 a year for MileagePlus members.
