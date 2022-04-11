The Platinum Card From American Express Adds Disney+, Hulu To Digital Entertainment Credit

American Express is an advertising partner.
The Platinum Card® From American Express -- best known for its wide range of annual credits -- has added more streaming options to the list of services eligible for the Digital Entertainment Credit.
You can earn up to $20 back each month on qualifying purchases, for a total of up to $240 per year. This credit can help offset the cost of streaming services and is redeemed in the form of a statement credit. Previously, the list was limited to Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM and The New York Times. Now, Disney+, The Disney Bundle, ESPN+ and Hulu have been added to round out the offering.
The Platinum Card is not suitable for everyone -- it is primarily a premium travel card with a very high annual fee of $695 (see rates and fees). For the right cardholders, this card can earn back its fee and beyond. It may be a good option if you're a frequent international traveler and can use some of its credits. However, if you simply want to earn the most rewards possible on your streaming subscriptions, you may instead want to try one of the best credit cards for streaming services, most of which have no annual fee.
